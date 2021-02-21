Find out who coaches the big-hitting American here.

Who Is Cameron Champ’s Coach?

Cameron Champ is known as one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, averaging well over 300 yards for a number of seasons now.

The American has had an extremely bright start to his professional career, winning his first PGA Tour title in only his second ever start as an official member (Sanderson Farms Championship).

With a promising career ahead of him, just who is Champ’s coach? We take a look here.

Who Is Cameron Champ’s Coach?

Champ’s coach, Sean Foley, has known the American since he was only 14 years of age.

At the time, Foley was working with Tour pros like Justin Rose and Hunter Mahan but stumbled across Champ whilst he was hitting balls at Foley’s academy in Orlando, Florida.

Related: Cameron Champ What’s In The Bag?

Speaking to the PGA Tour, Foley said: “I can’t say in print what my reaction was, but wow! When he started hitting balls, I was just in awe, really.

“I’ve worked with a lot of really great junior golfers and they’re great for different reasons, but I’ve never seen a kid, at 14, have an in-control 180 [mile per hour] ball speed off the tee.

“When he swings, he applies so much force to the grip of his club, he’s capable of snapping a graphite shaft in the middle. Any idea how hard it is to do that? That’s Bruce Lee stuff right there.”

Related: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cameron Champ

Foley currently coaches a number of big players besides Champ: 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett; former world number one Lydia Ko; and 2015 BMW PGA Championship winner Byeong-hun An.

It’s not just Foley who coaches the American though. Champ also has a putting coach called John Graham who he hired in 2018.

Graham has been part of both of Champ’s successes, and also currently coaches the likes of Justin Thomas and Charles Howell III.

Related: Who Is Cameron Champ’s Caddie?