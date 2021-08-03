Learn more about golfer-turned-broadcaster Inci Mehmet with these facts

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Inci Mehmet

Inci Mehmet is a regular face on Sky Sports, presenting events from both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

But what else is there to know about the broadcaster? We take a look below.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Inci Mehmet

1. Inci was born 2 October 1996, in England, to a South Korean mother and a Turkish father.

2. She was awarded a scholarship to the Wentworth club in Surrey, where she became the youngest ever ladies club champion at just 15-years-old.

3. Mehmet represented England throughout her amateur career, with her selection on the Elite England Golf girls squad then progressing into the Women’s squad.

4. The British golfer-turned-broadcaster earned full playing rights onto the Ladies European Tour after she finished twelfth during the 2016 qualifying school, the top ranked British player that year, when she was aged 20.

She has retained her playing rights each year since.

5. Mehmet is now a full-time freelancer in golf media, who describes herself as a broadcaster, presenter, commentator, and analyst.

She currently works for Sky Sports Golf, European Tour Productions, IMG Productions & UCOM.

6. Inci participated in the Rose Ladies series in 2020, alongside her broadcasting duties.

7. The Brit first started working for Sky Sports in June 2019, joining the team as a pundit for both PGA and LPGA Tour coverage.

However, she has since worked as an analyst, broadcaster, commentator, and a presenter for Sky Sports, leaving no stone unturned in her media career.

8. Mehmet also appears regularly at public speaking events, which she has done since March 2018.

She shares insight into life on tour, and also working within the media industry and how she manages to balance the two.

9. Mehmet managed to raise £18,485 in May 2020 for the NHS during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which Halycon Golf Travel Founder Jack Sallis first initated.

Inci’s role included promoting the charity auction and gathering items from golf clubs, organisations, and world-class athletes within golf.