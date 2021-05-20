Learn more about American Cameron Tringale with these facts.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Cameron Tringale

Cameron Tringale is a relatively unknown quantity, despite having competed on the PGA Tour for over ten years now.

He has one professional win to his name, but what else is there to know about the American? Find out below.

1. Tringale was born August 24, 1987, in Mission Viejo, California.

2. He has a wife named Tasha, and they have a baby daughter together named Gianna, who was born late 2020.

3. He attended Georgia Tech University, graduating with a degree in Management.

While at university, he was a three-time NCAA All-American, awarded to the best collegiate golf players in the country.

His performances at university also qualified him for the 2009 US Open, in which he missed the cut.

Tringale represented the US as a member of the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup teams that same year though.

4. The American turned professional in 2009, and has one professional win to his name, coming in 2014 when he won the Franklin Templeton Shootout alongside Jason Day.

However, he earned PGA Tour cards for 2010 and 2011 after strong performances in qualifying school.

He has played on the Tour ever since, with his debut in 2010 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

5. He has a younger sister and older brother, Jon, who also played golf at San Jose State, though he’s not a professional.

6. Tringale disqualified himself from the 2014 PGA Championship, after signing an incorrect scorecard, despite finishing T33.

7. His best performance at a Major came at the 2015 Masters, finishing T38.

That same year he also achieved his highest Official World Golf Ranking, placing 55th.

8. Tringale is a Christian, and sponsors a child through Compassion International.

He has also donated other winnings of his to charity in his career.

9. Rickie Fowler and Tringale were roommates back in 2009 at the start of their careers.

Fowler, two years younger than Tringale, had a spare bedroom and offered it around, before Tringale eventually took him up on the offer.

They were teammates at the 2009 Walker Cup when the US won, and they roomed together for five years.

The pair challenged each other to a wager in 2011, sponsored by Red Bull they took turns hitting a variety of shots around Atlanta ahead of the 2011 PGA Championship.

Fowler won the wager, meaning Tringale had to do the washing up and laundry for a month.