Aaron Wise What's In The Bag?
Check out Aaron Wise's clubs here.
Here we take a look at the equipment used by American Aaron Wise.
Aaron Wise What's In The Bag?
But what does the young American carry in his bag whilst on the PGA Tour? We take a look.
Wise's driver situation has changed of late. The young American did at several points in the past year or so have the Callaway Rogue, Callaway Epic Flash, TaylorMade M5 and a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero in the bag.
However he appears to have put a TaylorMade SIM in there for now
He then carries two TaylorMade SIM Ti fairway woods. One is a three-wood and the other is a five-wood.
His irons start with a TaylorMade P790 UDI 2-iron and then a P760 three-iron.
The rest of his irons are TaylorMade P750's.
His wedges are Titleist Vokeys, two of which are SM7s in 48° (bent to 47°), 53° and a Titleist Vokey SM8 with 60° of loft.
Wise has also changed his putter of later switching from a variety of Odyssey offerings to the TaylorMade Spider X.
We are uncertain what exact ball Wise is using at the moment. He had been using the Callaway Chrome Soft X but given he has swapped out all of his Callaway gear for TaylorMade he could have changed ball too.
Aaron Wise What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM 9° with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 75X shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti 15° with Aldila Rogue Silver 130 M.S.I. 70TX shaft
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti (19 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 130 M.S.I. 80 TX shaft
Utility irons: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), P750 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 47°, 53° and Titleist Vokey SM8 60° all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TBC - it could still be the Callaway Chrome Soft X
Apparel: Nike
-
-
