Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Here we take a look at the equipment used by American Aaron Wise.

Aaron Wise What's In The Bag?

But what does the young American carry in his bag whilst on the PGA Tour? We take a look.

Wise's driver situation has changed of late. The young American did at several points in the past year or so have the Callaway Rogue, Callaway Epic Flash, TaylorMade M5 and a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero in the bag.

However he appears to have put a TaylorMade SIM in there for now

He then carries two TaylorMade SIM Ti fairway woods. One is a three-wood and the other is a five-wood.

His irons start with a TaylorMade P790 UDI 2-iron and then a P760 three-iron.

The rest of his irons are TaylorMade P750's.

His wedges are Titleist Vokeys, two of which are SM7s in 48° (bent to 47°), 53° and a Titleist Vokey SM8 with 60° of loft.

Wise uses Titleist wedges. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Wise has also changed his putter of later switching from a variety of Odyssey offerings to the TaylorMade Spider X.

We are uncertain what exact ball Wise is using at the moment. He had been using the Callaway Chrome Soft X but given he has swapped out all of his Callaway gear for TaylorMade he could have changed ball too.

Aaron Wise What's In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM 9° with Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 75X shaft

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti 15° with Aldila Rogue Silver 130 M.S.I. 70TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti (19 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 130 M.S.I. 80 TX shaft

Utility irons: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), P750 (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 47°, 53° and Titleist Vokey SM8 60° all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: TBC - it could still be the Callaway Chrome Soft X

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from EBay for £34.95 (opens in new tab)

Apparel: Nike

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Watch Golf Live with NowTV

NowTV Sky Sports Pass (opens in new tab)

Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan.

Sky Sports

|

Day Pass - £9.99

|

Month Pass - £33/month

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Month Pass - £33/month

|

Day Pass - £9.99

|

Sky Sports

Powered by Golf Monthly

About our deals

Expand Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…

Expand Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

Check out the equipment Tiger Woods uses

Expand Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Take a look inside the golf bag of…

Don't forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest gear news and what's in the bag content.