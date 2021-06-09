Here are eight things you didn't already know about the Danish professional golfer.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Emily Kristine Pedersen

A rising star in the world of women’s professional golf Emily Kristine Pederson, in her short career, has already experienced the highs and lows of Tour golf. With several wins, a Solheim Cup appearance, and period time outside the world’s top-500, she has climbed the golfing ladder with hard work.

But how well do you actually know her? Well here are eight facts on the Danish star.

1. We believe the Danish youngster Pedersen started playing the game at the age of 13. She flew through the junior ranks at her club and incredibly represented the national team just two years later.

2. After a glittering amateur career, including a victory at the British Ladies Amateur, she turned pro in 2014 at the age of 18.

3. Sport runs in the Pedersen family. Emily Kristine’s father, Jesper, used to be a professional footballer for Danish side Naestved IF. He is also the current manager of FA 2000 in the Danish 2nd division.

4. She has had five victories on the Ladies European Tour, the first of which came at the 2015 Hero Women’s Indian Open. She would have to wait nearly five years to get back into the winner’s circle.

5. In late 2020, Pedersen became the first player in over 30 years to win three Ladies European Tour titles in a row – two events in Saudi Arabia and the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open De Espana.

The last victory was especially memorable because her father was caddying for her. She said at the time: “He got me into golf and he has been a big support the whole way. He kept me going when I was down and it is really big for me to have him here and win this amazing trophy.”

6. In her career so far Pedersen has played in one Solheim Cup. This came in 2017 at the age of 21. During that contest she played in three matches and lost all three.

7. She represented Europe two-times as a Junior Ryder Cup Player in 2012 and 2014. The United States won both events.

8. Her best finish in a Major to date is a T11 at the 2020 Women’s British Open won by Sophia Popov.

