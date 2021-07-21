Learn more about Danish golfer Nanna Koerstz Madsen with these facts you should know.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Nanna Koerstz Madsen heads to her second Olympic Games at Tokyo, after she produced a respectable T13 finish in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

But what else is there to find out about the Danish golfer who impressed on the Symetra Tour in 2017? We take a look below.

1. Madsen was born on 23 October 1994, in Smorum, Denmark.

She now lives in Copenhagen, the capital of her home country.

2. Her family influenced her to start playing golf from an early age, helping her with her endeavours as she progressed through the junior ranks and amateur level, until she finally became a professional in 2015.

3. The Danish golfer won ten amateur trophies in a period between 2009 and 2014, with her final year producing four victories that helped her progress into the professional game.

4. Madsen finished as the best European amateur player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, following her impressive season.

She also played college golf for a semester at the University of South Carolina in 2014, before deciding to turn professional instead.

5. Madsen earned her Ladies European Tour card in 2015 after winning the Lalla Aicha Tour School Final Qualifying.

On the Ladies European Tour, she finished ninth on the Order of Merit in her rookie year.

6. Her first, and to date only, win on the Ladies European Tour came in 2016, when she won the Tipsport Golf Masters.

She finished sixth on the Tour that year, and moved to the Symetra Tour for 2017 in order to earn a membership for the LPGA Tour.

7. Madsen won three times on the Symetra Tour during her solitary season on the Tour in 2017, earning victories at the Symetra Classic, Fuccillo Kia Championship, and the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic.

8. Her exploits in 2017 earned her a “Battlefield Promotion” to the LPGA Tour in 2017, becoming, the twelfth player in Tour history to earn that merit.

She played in three events on the LPGA Tour in 2017 before her rookie season on the Tour at the beginning of the 2018 season.

9. She achieved her best Major finish at the ANA Inspiration in 2021, where she finished T3 in April.

10. Despite being cut at the US Women’s Open in June 2021, Madsen climbed to a career high rank in the Women’s World Golf Rankings.

11. The Tokyo Olympics will be the fourth time that Madsen has represented Denmark in golf, following her 2012 and 2014 appearances at the Espirito Santo Trophy, plus her T13 finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

12. Madsen also played for Europe at The Queens in both 2015 and 2016, where her team finished third out of four teams on both occasions.