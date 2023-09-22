WATCH: Emily Pedersen Makes Hole-In-One At Solheim Cup

The Dane made just the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history on day one at Finca Cortesin

Screenshots of Emily Pedersen's hole-in-one at the Solheim Cup
Emily Pedersen made the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history on day one in Spain.

The Dane, one of captain Suzann Pettersen's wildcard picks, holed it on the 12th at Finca Cortesin to turn around her fortunes.

Pedersen's iron shot found the left side of the green and rode the contours down to the right, all the way to the bottom of the cup.

WATCH EMILY PEDERSEN'S HOLE-IN-ONE AT THE SOLHEIM CUP:

It sparked wild scenes, with Pettersen on the tee to join in with the celebrations.

Pedersen, playing with Swede Maja Stark, went back to all square after her ace at the 12th, with the duo playing against Team USA's Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz.

Europe endured a torrid morning, losing 4-0 in the foursomes, with Pedersen going down 5&4 to Cheyenne Knight and Ally Ewing along with Charley Hull.

FIRST SOLHEIM CUP HOLE-IN-ONE

The first hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history was also made by a European. Anna Nordqvist's historic ace came at the 2013 Solheim Cup at the Colorado Golf Club.

Nordqvist holed a 7-iron from 187 yards in the Saturday foursomes, playing alongside Caroline Hedwall. They defeated Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel 2&1, with Europe going on to win 18-10.

