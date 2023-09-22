WATCH: Emily Pedersen Makes Hole-In-One At Solheim Cup
The Dane made just the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history on day one at Finca Cortesin
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Emily Pedersen made the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history on day one in Spain.
The Dane, one of captain Suzann Pettersen's wildcard picks, holed it on the 12th at Finca Cortesin to turn around her fortunes.
Pedersen's iron shot found the left side of the green and rode the contours down to the right, all the way to the bottom of the cup.
WATCH EMILY PEDERSEN'S HOLE-IN-ONE AT THE SOLHEIM CUP:
🚨 Hole-in-one from Emily Pedersen!! 🚨pic.twitter.com/0KKcf1CGKiSeptember 22, 2023
It sparked wild scenes, with Pettersen on the tee to join in with the celebrations.
Pedersen, playing with Swede Maja Stark, went back to all square after her ace at the 12th, with the duo playing against Team USA's Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz.
Europe endured a torrid morning, losing 4-0 in the foursomes, with Pedersen going down 5&4 to Cheyenne Knight and Ally Ewing along with Charley Hull.
FIRST SOLHEIM CUP HOLE-IN-ONE
The first hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history was also made by a European. Anna Nordqvist's historic ace came at the 2013 Solheim Cup at the Colorado Golf Club.
Nordqvist holed a 7-iron from 187 yards in the Saturday foursomes, playing alongside Caroline Hedwall. They defeated Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel 2&1, with Europe going on to win 18-10.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Sergio Garcia Told 'There Was No Chance' Of Rejoining DP World Tour After Late Ryder Cup Bid
The Spaniard confirmed that he unsuccessfully tried to rejoin the DP World Tour with hopes to play for Team Europe again
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Former Captain Says LIV Ryder Cup Legends Will Be '100%' Behind Team Europe
Europe's team is missing a few Ryder Cup regulars, but Thomas Bjørn knows they'll be supporting Luke Donald's new-look squad
By Michael Weston Published
-
Suzann Pettersen Leaves Out Solheim Cup Veteran On Day One At Finca Cortesin
Twenty three of the 24 players featured on the opening day with Sweden's Caroline Hedwall having to wait until Saturday
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Solheim Cup Outfits: What Team Europe Are Wearing At The Solheim Cup
The official clothing that Team Europe are wearing at Finca Cortesin
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘I Had A Feeling Yesterday’ - Why Stacy Lewis Made Last-Minute Lexi Thompson Call
Stacy Lewis revealed that Lexi Thompson's stellar play in the practice rounds saw her elevated to leading America off in the foursomes
By Mark Townsend Published
-
PGA Of America React To Lewis' 'Missed Opportunity' Solheim Cup Comments
The PGA of America have defended their efforts in promoting the Solheim Cup after criticism from the US skipper Stacy Lewis
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Ducks And Stars - The Hidden Solheim Cup Team USA Touches To Look Out For This Week
The US Solheim Cup team are kitted out with some inspiring gear this week in Spain
By Michael Weston Published
-
Solheim Cup Live Scores And Updates - It's close with Europe up in 2 matches
The Solheim Cup is here! Follow our live updates throughout Friday for all the latest scores and updates
By Alison Root Last updated
-
Solheim Cup Day One Matches And Pairings Announced
With just a day to go until the Solheim Cup begins, the captains take to the stage to deliver their speeches - and the pairings have been announced
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
Charley Hull At '80%' In Solheim Cup Practice After Injury Scare
Charley Hull admits she has been limited in practice due to a neck injury but insisted she'll be ready to go for Friday's Solheim Cup start
By Paul Higham Published