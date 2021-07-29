Learn more about Filipino golfer Bianca Pagdanganan with these facts

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Bianca Pagdanganan

Bianca Pagdanganan is a Filipino golfer who already has three international gold medals, from the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, respectively, at age 23.

But what more do you need to know about her as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics? We take a look below.

1. Bianca Pagdanganan was born 28 October 1997, in Quezon City, Philippines.

2. Her parents are called Sam and Bing Pagdanganan, while she also has two siblings called Ines and Carlos.

Her father introduced her to golf, taking her with him on his weekend golf sessions, where she fell in love with the game.

3. Bianca attended Gonzaga University in the US in 2015 to study sports management, but switched to the University of Arizona after two years to play golf at a higher collegiate level.

Pagdanganan helped the Arizona Wildcats win the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships upon her arrival from Gonzaga University, with her teammates nicknaming her “The Unicorn” due to her golf skills.

4. Bianca’s amateur career in the Philippines has produced a win at the 2017 Philippine Ladies Open and the 2014 Philippine Junior Amateur Open, plus the 2019 Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational.

5. She turned professional in January 2020, after earning her LPGA Tour card through the LPGA Qualifying Series in November the prior year.

She finished T38 to earn her card, plus finished in the medal positions at the LPGA Qualifying tournament Stage I.

6. Pagdanganan competed for the Philippines at the 2018 Asian Games, where she won a bronze medal in the women’s event, before picking up the gold medal in the team event.

She earned that medal alongside Yuka Saso and Lois Kaye.

7. At the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Pagdanganan won both individual and team gold medals.

8. The Filipino is competing in her first Olympic Games in Tokyo at 23-years-old, and is representing her nation alongside 2018 Asian Games teammate Yuka Saso.