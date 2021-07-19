Get to know the Polish professional golfer a little better with these seven facts.

7 Things You Didn’t Know About Adrian Meronk

A player that has at one point been described as the ‘Polish Tiger Woods’, here are seven things you don’t already know about Adrian Meronk.

1. Meronk was born in Hamburg, Germany on the 31st May, 1993. The family would move back to Poland when Meronk was two years old.

2. Meronk got the golfing bug from his father.

3. He attended East Tennessee State University from 2012 to 2016. Whilst there he played college golf and did a business finance degree.

In a Golf Monthly exclusive Meronk said;

“I played a couple of tournaments with Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Thomas Pieters and Matthias Schwab. A lot of these players were my age and we competed against each other in college tournaments and in Palmer Cups. It was the key to being better at golf. We competed against the best players in the nation. That was a learning experience and good preparation for tour life.”

4. He represented Poland in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2012, 2014, 2016. In 2016 Poland finished 8th with Meronk tied for 3rd place as an individual.

He also played for Europe in the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2015 and 2016, being part of the winning team in 2016

5. In September 2019 Meronk became the first Polish player to win a European Tour-operated event. That victory came at the 57° Open de Portugal by two strokes from Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

It also helped secure a top-15 finish on the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca.

6. He then became the first Polish golfer to earn his European Tour card.

7. Meronk has a friendship with former Polish footballer Jerzy Dudek.

Meronk told Golf Monthly; “He’s a nice guy, I like playing with him. He’s a very good golfer, very passionate. He plays all the time. Everyone knows him back home.”

