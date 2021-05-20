Get to know Englishman Tom Lewis a little better...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Tom Lewis

1. He was born in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England – the same town where Sir Nick Faldo was born

2. Lewis had a glittering amateur career, winning the Boys Amateur Championship and Carris Trophy in 2009 and the St Andrews Links Trophy in 2011

3. At the 2011 Open, still as an amateur, he shot an opening 65 to co-lead – which was the lowest ever round in The Open by an amateur and the joint-lowest amateur round in a Major. He also was the first amateur to lead The Open since the great Sir Michael Bonallack in 1968, and went on to win the Silver Medal after a T30 finish

4. Also at the 2011 Open, Tom played with Tom Watson, whom he is named after

5. He was part of the winning GB&I Walker Cup team in 2011 at Royal Aberdeen. The US team featured the likes of Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Peter Uihlein, Russell Henley and Patrick Rodgers

6. He won in his third start as a professional at the Portugal Masters

7. He had to wait seven years for his second pro title, coming at the 2018 Bridgestone Challenge on the Challenge Tour, before winning the Portugal Masters for the second time just two starts later

8. He won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2019 to earn his 2020 PGA Tour card, having only been eligible for the event due to his T11 at The Open – which earned him enough FedEx Cup points. It was his first and only Korn Ferry Tour start to date

9. When back home in England, Lewis plays most of his golf at the exclusive surrey club Queenwood

10. He lives in Jupiter, Florida

11. His girlfriend is Quiggle Ignacio, an Asian model and actress who has around 900,000 followers on Instagram

12. He was T2nd at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, where he won $695,000

13. His highest world ranking to date is 46th

14. His putting coach is Brad Faxon

15. He plays Callaway clubs and wears Nike apparel and shoes