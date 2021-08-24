Learn more about one-time LGPA Tour winner Kathryn Imrie with these facts

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kathryn Imrie

Kathryn Imrie is a former professional golfer from Scotland, who has acted as Catriona Matthew‘s vice-captain at both the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cup.

But what else do you need to know about Imrie? We take a look below.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kathryn Imrie

1. Kathryn Imrie was born 8 June 1967, in Dundee, Scotland.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 10, with both her mum, Addie, and dad, Bob, both keen players.

Imrie first started playing on the Ashludie, the shorter course at Monifieth.

3. She credits her parents and Scot Marshall as the individuals that most influenced her career.



4. The Scot dreamed of playing football for Dundee when growing up, and trained with Dundee Strikers, the ladies’ team, in her youth – she also enjoyed hockey before deciding on golf.

5. Kathryn played under her birth name Kathryn Marshall from 1993 to 2005, though she changed to Imrie after that.

6. She was the 1981 and 1985 Scottish Schools’ champion, the 1983-85 Scottish Youth’s Champion, the 1983 Scottish Junior Match Play champion, and the 1985, 1986, and 1987 Scottish Junior Open Strokeplay champion.

7. Imrie turned professional in 1991 after making the GB & Ireland Curtis Cup team in 1990, though she nearly turned down the opportunity to turn pro before her callup because she didn’t think she was good enough.

8. She attended the University of Arizona before turning professional, where she was 1989 All-American.

9. Imrie first competed on the 1991 European Tour, where she posted two top-ten finishes.

She played on the tour until 2008, though she didn’t win an event.

10. Kathryn qualified for the LPGA Tour in 1992 after finishing T19 at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament, earning non-exempt status for the 1993 season.

11. She played on the tour until 2006, winning one event – the 1995 Jamie Farr Toldeo Classic, making her the first Scottish player to win on the LPGA Tour.

12. Imrie held an LPGA record for making 11 birdies in one round at the 1997 State Farm Charity Classic in Springfield, Illinois.

13. Imrie represented Europe at the 1996 Solheim Cup, making her debut alongside Annika Sorenstam.

Long-time friend Catriona Matthew then enlisted her as vice-captain for both the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cups.

14. She quit playing in 2009, and instead started teaching at the Jim McLean Teaching Academy in Palm Springs.

The Scot then moved to Stanford University as an assistant coach, where she works voluntarily with the women’s team.

15. Officially though, she is the Director of instruction at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, just south of San Francisco.