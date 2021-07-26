Learn more about Italian golfer Giulia Molinaro with these facts.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Giulia Molinaro

Giulia Molinaro is Italy’s highest ranked female golfer, and will represent her country again at the Tokyo Olympics, five years after she played at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But what more is there to know about the LPGA Tour player who finished T3 in the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship? We take a look below.

1. Molinaro was born 23 July 1990, in Camposampiero in Italy.

2. She lived in Kenya for the majority of her childhood, due to her father, Fabrizio, moving there to continue his work in hotel management.

3. Molinaro didn’t start playing golf until the age of 12, but she credits her Italian coach Enrico Trentin, university coaches Melissa and Missy, and her current coach Lance Gill as the people who have most influenced her career.

4. Giulia attended Arizona State University, where she played golf alongside her degree in business.

5. She was named the 2012 PAC 12 Player of the Year in her final season at Arizona State University.

She also earned first team All-American honours, and was named in the first team All PAC12.

6. While playing as an amateur, the Italian won the 2007 Girls Junior Orange Bowl, the 2011 Dale McNamara Invitational, and the 2012 Swiss International Amateur.

She cites the Orange Bowl as one of her favourite golfing memories.

7. Molinaro turned professional in October 2012, a few months after she graduated from university.

She joined the Symetra Tour in 2013.

8. Molinaro enjoyed a successful first year on the Symetra Tour, where she won the Friend of Mission Charity Classic, finished second on the money list, and earned Rookie of the Year honours too.

That win is still her only professional win to date.

9. Her impressive debut season culminated in Molinaro earning her LPGA Tour card for 2014.

However, she only managed to make eight cuts in 18 events and finished 114th on the money list, so she returned to the Symetra Tour in 2015.

10. Molinaro once again finished second on the money list that season though, so regained her LPGA Tour card for 2016.

11. She achieved her best Major result in 2021 at the Women’s PGA Championship, where she finished T3.

12. The Italian represented her country at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing T53.

She will play for Italy once again at the Tokyo Olympics as Italy’s No.1 female golfer.

13. Molinaro’s amateur career wasn’t without international recognition, as she represented Europe in the 2006 Junior Ryder Cup, plus Italy in the 2008, 2010, and 2012 Espirito Santo Trophy.

14. She has a dog named Aspen with her fiancé Danielle Pellicano.