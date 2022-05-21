Who Is Mito Pereira's Caddie?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Since earning his PGA Tour card in 2022, Mito Pereira has been a very consistent performer, with a number of top 20 finishes meaning he sits comfortably inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings in his PGA Tour debut season.

Throughout 2022, Pereira has had experienced Tour caddie, Scott McGuinness, on the bag, with the duo forging a successful relationship as the Chilean establishes himself on the world's biggest Tour.

Previously, McGuinness had caddied for current World No.1 and Masters winner, Scottie Scheffler. However, at the 2020 Northern Trust, McGuinness fell awkwardly as he tried to get a better view of the 9th green. Following the injury, the duo stayed together for another year, with Scheffler securing top 20 finishes in all of the four Majors, as well as a Ryder Cup appearance. The pair would stop working together in late 2021.

Pereira and McGuinness line up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the split, McGuinness has landed a spot on Pereira's bag, with the duo securing multiple top 20 finishes as the Chilean settles into life on the PGA Tour.

Having been caddying since 2005, McGuinness was actually raised in Manly, Australia and has been on the bag for the likes of Conrad Shindler, Jason Gore, Matt Jones, John Mallinger, John Daly, Chez Reavie, Nick Flanagan, Steve Bowditch, Kyle Thompson, Cam Percy, John Huh and Billy Hurley.

McGuinness credits his time on the bag with Flanagan as his greatest success. The Australian pair claimed three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2007 to earn an automatic "battlefield promotion" to the PGA Tour.