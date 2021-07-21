Learn more about eight-time professional winner Xiyu Lin with these facts.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Xiyu Lin

Xiyu Lin is one of China’s most exciting golfers and has been playing professional golf for a decade now, but she is still only in her mid-twenties.

After bursting onto the scene as a teenager, there’s more to learn about the Chinese golfer below.

1. Xiyu Lin was born on 25 Feburary 1996 in Guangzhou, China.

2. She started playing golf at eight, with her father and fellow professional golfer Shanshan Feng influencing her career the most.

3. Away from the golf course, Lin enjoys billiards, bowling, listening to music, and cooking.

4. Lin joined China’s national golf team at just 13-years-old, before turning professional just two years later in 2011.

The year she turned professional proved special for Lin, as she qualified for the US Women’s Open while still just 15-years of age.

5. Lin started her professional career playing on the China LPGA Tour, where she has seven wins to her name.

She won twice in 2012, once in 2013, twice again in 2014 and two further victories in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

6. Her 2014 performances on the China LPGA Tour saw her win the Order of Merit title.

7. Lin joined the Ladies European Tour in 2013, and has two wins on the tour – the Sanya Ladies Open in 2014 and 2015.

These victories coincide with her wins on the China LPGA Tour, because the China LPGA Tour, Ladies Asian Golf Tour and the Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned the tournament from 2010 to 2017.

8. Her other professional win came at the 2018 ALPG Ballarat Icons Pro Am on the ALPG Tour.

9. Lin joined the LPGA Tour in 2014 while still just a teenager, and she is still awaiting her first win on the Tour.

Her best finish in a Major is T7, coming at the 2021 US Women’s Open.

10. Xiyu Lin celebrated her 21st birthday in style by wearing a party hat for 24 of the 29 holes she played on Saturday at the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2017.

11. Xiyu Lin has represented China on two occasions so far, both in 2016.

She finished 38th at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and also played for China in the International Crown that same year.

The Tokyo Olympics will be her second Games she has played in, and she is still only 25-years-old.