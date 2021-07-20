A young star in women's European golf, get to know Celine Boutier better with these facts.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Celine Boutier

A player that has won at every level in the game, Celine Boutier is undoubtedly a player we will be seeing in contention at Majors and competing at many Solheim Cups.

How much do you know about her though? Well here are 11 facts on the one-time LPGA Tour winner.

1. Celine Boutier was born on November 10, 1993 in Clamart, France.

2. Boutier started playing golf at the age of seven.

3. Boutier attended Duke University and starred on the golf team for four years. She was on the ACC Honor Roll for all four years, helped the Blue Devils win a national title in 2014, and she also won the WGCA Player of the Year Honors in the same year.

She majored in psychology along with a minor in economics and a markets and management certificate

4. She has a twin sister that doesn’t play golf called Christie and a younger brother called Kevin.

5. In 2011 she competed on the Junior Solheim Cup alongside other well-known players Charley Hull, Leona Maguire and Amy Boulden. The Europeans had a 7-5 lead going into the singles but the Americans came back to tie 12-12 and therefore the USA retained the Cup.

6. Boutier has won twice on the Ladies European Tour. The first came in 2017 at the Sanya Ladies Open and she followed that with another a year later at the Australian Ladies Classic.

7. Eventually Boutier would focus more of her time on the LPGA Tour and got into the winner’s circle in 2019 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

8. Off the back of the victory and a good year on Tour, Boutier competed in the 2019 Solheim Cup. Teaming up with Georgia Hall in foursomes and four-balls, the pair won all three of their matches, and then Boutier beat Annie Park in her singles to produce a perfect 4-0-0 record. This helped the Europeans win 14.5-13.5 on a tense final day at Gleneagles.

9. Her best finish at a Major Championship came at the 2019 US Women’s Open hosted at the Country Club of Charleston. She finished in a tie for 5th.

10. Boutier is a PXG staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand aside from the putter.

11. Her career low round on the LPGA Tour is 63.

