Golf Monthly has an ear to the ground to keep up with what grassroots golfers are discussing. Here we run through the top 10 subjects.

10 Things Grassroots Golfers Are Talking About

World Handicap System

Although there’s been quite a bit of information sent out and made available on its workings (see below), there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty about it.

In the main, people are positive about the switch but there are concerns including – Will it be open to abuse? Will handicaps swing wildly? Will players from courses rated higher be at a big advantage when travelling to play elsewhere?

Read our guide to find out more.

Covid situation and golf

For the last 16 months the virus has dominated conversation. It’s had an impact of almost every aspect of life.

Golf came back quickly after the first lockdown but, except in Scotland, it was off the cards during the second wave of restrictions.

There’s been quite a bit of change in the game as a result of the pandemic and that always leads to healthy debate see the stories below:

Is Tour Golf boring?

A controversial subject to bring up for a golf news provider but it’s something we’ve heard discussed quite a few times…

Many golf nuts are addicted to the Tours and don’t care what uninspiring courses they knock round, nor if there are no fans present because of Covid – see above.

But there are many who just can’t get into it – watching the same players battling it out week after week over another featureless resort course for bundles of cash and not much else.

Many are asking the question – one we have sought to answer: Would fewer pro tournaments make golf more interesting?

Other sections at the club – men, women, juniors, seniors

This is likely to always remain in the top-10 of the most discussed subjects at a golf club, as everyone loves a good moan.

Whether it’s seniors playing six times a week or juniors winning adult competitions, there are many and varied opinions on the structure of golf clubs. Here’s some ammo for those debates:

Benefits of being a club member

The Covid-19 crisis has really driven home the benefits of club membership and we’ve seen an upturn in membership numbers across the country.

In fact, England Golf announced 20,000 new club members joined up in 2020.

Those who are already members like to discuss their reasons for paying their subs while those considering joining up frequently mull over the pros and cons and the options for becoming a club member as cheaply as possible.

There are those however who have chosen to give up their membership, and there are interesting reasons for that.

Cheating/cheats

This is a subject that crops up at every golf club, everywhere in the world.

How are the scores so good?

Are people bending or breaking the rules?

Do they even know they’re doing it?

Here we look at the issue in more detail – Cheating: the elephant in golf’s locker room.

Rules of Golf

Despite them being fundamental to our game, it’s amazing how many regular golfers don’t have a great understanding of the rules.

On courses and in clubhouses across the land, you’ll hear people discussing whether it’s a free or penalty drop, whether you’re allowed to move that stake or what happens if the ball moves…

If you’re in doubt – check out our comprehensive rules section.

Condition of the Golf Course

Most grassroots golfers think of themselves as part-time greenkeepers and have an opinion on how their course should be presented.

If the course is in good shape, people will comment but give it little discussion aside from – “wasn’t it lovely out there?”

But if it’s not so good then the floodgates open. “They need to aerate…” , “It’s poor tee management…” , “The mowing height is too high…”

The greens come in for particular criticism or praise – Here we asked the question: Would you rather play a poorly kept course with perfect greens or an all round mediocre course?

Bad luck on the golf course (personal sob stories)

This is a favourite of most grassroots golfers.

We all feel we are particularly hard done-by on the links.

Why does nobody else get those bad bounces and lip outs?

“If it hadn’t been for that acorn, I would have broken par today…”

Fergus Bisset tries to put it in perspective in his “more than a game” blog.

Equipment

Golfers love their gear and particularly the latest innovations in technology.

The search for the holy grail that will change your golfing fortunes is ongoing and, whether it’s the latest driver, golf ball or even golf bag – there’s always something on the horizon that might just make the difference.