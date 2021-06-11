Community Week
10 Things Clubs Can Do To Encourage More Junior Golfers
Junior golfers are the game's next generation, so it's important that your club is welcoming them in the right way...
How PGA Pros Are Nurturing The Next Generation Of Golfers
We speak to two PGA pros to hear how they're getting the next generation engaged with the game...
By Robin Barwick •
Why Volunteers Are The Lifeblood Of Golf Clubs
Without volunteers, golf clubs would not be able to offer some of their much-loved sessions
By Robin Barwick •
How Volunteers Are Helping To Shape The Game Of Golf
Golf's grass roots would not be the same without its volunteers...
By Robin Barwick •
Are Five-Day Golf Memberships A Good Idea?
Do they offer flexibility or just a discount for the time-rich?
By Fergus Bisset •
Why Golf Is Great Through Every Decade
Fergus Bisset examines why golf remains great through the decades of life and what can be done to enhance the experience further.
By Fergus Bisset •
Should Clubs Offer A Discount On The First Year Of Membership?
And will things change post Coronavirus?
By Fergus Bisset •
Golf 2.0 - A Blueprint For A Better Game
Fergus Bisset describes a hypothetical world in which GM is given a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to design golf from scratch.
By Fergus Bisset •
Are Age-Related Subscriptions A Good Idea?
Should younger adults be offered a discounted rate?
By Fergus Bisset •
How To Get More Women And Girls Into Golf - "Having Fun Is Crucial To Engagement"
We speak to two PGA Professionals to find out what it is that engages women and girls with the game of golf...
By Sarah Forrest •
How Has The Role Of The PGA Professional Changed?
We spoke to a professional with over 35 years of experience to find out
By Fergus Bisset •
A Day In The Life Of A PGA Professional
By Matt Cradock •
How To Become A PGA Professional
There are a number of routes available for golfers to become a PGA Professional
By Elliott Heath •SPONSORED
Golfer Takes On John O'Groats To Lands End Longest Hole Challenge
David Sullivan is set to embark on a mammoth challenge to raise money for the British Heart Foundation
By Elliott Heath •
10 Things Junior Golfers Are Talking About
From new, fun formats to dress codes, Bryson and technology, here's what junior golfers are talking about right now...
By Golf Monthly •
Want To Improve? Buy Lessons Not Clubs
Here, we look at five reasons why you could be better served enlisting the help of a professional
By Andy Wright •
10 Things Grassroots Golfers Are Talking About
We run through the hot topics being discussed by golfers right now
By Fergus Bisset •
How Pros Use The Latest Technology To Teach
We take a look at the tech behind modern golf teaching.
By Dan Parker •
10 Things Golfers With Disabilities Are Talking About Right Now
What are golfers with disabilities talking about right now?
By Golf Monthly •
10 Things PGA Professionals Are Talking About
From golf club committees to not getting out to play enough
By Fergus Bisset •
England Golf Reveals 2021 Award Winners
By Matt Cradock •
10 Best Things About Being A PGA Professional
From diverse career options, international opportunities to a chance to help others.
By Fergus Bisset •
To What Extent Should Golf Clubs Prioritise Members?
Or should there be a balance between members and visitors?
By Fergus Bisset •
What Makes A Great Golf Coach?
A PGA pro must have certain attributes
By Golf Monthly •
What Is It Like Being A Golf Club Captain?
Two former club captains reveal what the prestigious role is really like
By Golf Monthly •
What Does A Golf Course Manager Do?
As you look forward to another 18 at your club, spare a thought for the course manager
By Golf Monthly •
10 Things You Know If You Were A Junior Golfer
Were you a junior golfer? You'll recognise these 10 things...
By Elliott Heath •
7 Cheap Ways To Become A Golf Club Member
Joining a golf club needn't break the bank...
By Fergus Bisset •
What Do We Look For In A Golf Club?
Is it the course? The friendliness? The practice facilities?
By Fergus Bisset •
Greenkeeper Mental Health: 80% Worried About A Colleague
A BIGGA survey highlighted that 80% of course managers are worried about a member of their team's mental health
By Elliott Heath •