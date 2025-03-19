The 9 Infuriating Etiquette Errors I See Most Often

Golf is a wonderful and addictive sport and the vast majority of those who are bitten by the bug will have a lifelong relationship with the game (as long as health permits).

But that’s not to say it’s perfect. It can be an expensive sport to play, golfers are often a pedantic bunch and modernisation is perhaps happening slower than many would like.

On top of that, it requires people to behave in the appropriate way (this doesn’t mean you can’t have fun). My colleague Fergus Bisset has previously written his 32 etiquette mistakes to avoid and I want to add my annoyances in this realm into the mix….

Whispering during the backswing

A lot of people quite rightly have an issue with talking during the backswing, but I find whispering worse. The perpetrators have clearly thought enough about volume to not talk loudly, but then proceeded to be audible in a different way.

It’s quite simple: don’t make any noise when someone is about to hit their shot. This also applies to rustling in your bag and pulling a club out needlessly before someone else hits.

Phone overuse

In this day and age, phone use is accepted on the golf course, and I don’t have a problem with that. Many people use their mobiles to record scores, get yardage information and track their shots. The problems come when phone use in a golfing context leads to general phone use.

It’s unacceptable to be looking at WhatsApp or scrolling through Instagram when someone is hitting. “Sorry, I didn’t see it” is a sentence that should never escape anyone’s lips.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your anger affecting others

This winds me up more than anything else on this list. No one should feel like they’re walking around on eggshells or they can’t make conversation because another member of their group has reacted poorly to a missed putt or wayward drive. Don’t be that person.

Other people shouldn't be affected by petulant outbursts (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Playing too... fast

Yes, you’ve read that correctly – it says fast and not slow. Slow play is a scourge, but I actually find fast play more annoying. It can really affect your day if someone is intent on sprinting round the course, usually because they’ve promised they’ll be home in an unrealistic amount of time.

Not picking up

If you cannot record a Stableford point, pick your golf ball up. It’s as simple as that. If you’re off the green or in a bunker and could feasibly chip in for a point, it’s absolutely fine to carry on. But as soon as that ship has sailed, have some respect for those around you and stick your ball in your pocket.

Marking every putt

Just tap it in! (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

I think the game’s governing bodies should introduce a rule whereby you can only mark your ball once on the putting green. If after your first putt you’re then in the way of someone else, that’s fine, just putt out.

Seeing average amateur golfers marking their ball from two feet really winds me up. It’s not as if it’ll make any difference to the next putt!

A solo purchase at the halfway hut

Sometimes you’ll be on the 9th green and you’ll see one of your playing partners slope off before everyone has putted out.

Not long after, you’ll see them slip a drink and a chocolate bar – purchased at the halfway hut – into their golf bag. For me, it’s a massive faux pas to not ask other members of your group if they want something.

Standing in someone’s peripheral vision

The last thing you want to see when you’re standing over a crucial six-footer is your playing partner practising their putting technique out of the corner of your eye.

You shouldn’t be in someone’s peripheral vision to begin with, and if you are, stand still! It’s the same when you’re about to unleash a drive and you catch someone reaching in their pocket for a tee.

Changing shoes in the car park

This one is a slight anomaly as it’s not strictly about etiquette and best practice would dictate that you shouldn’t be changing your golf shoes in the car park.

But my question is why? Why does this have to happen in the changing room? Who does it actually bother? As far as I’m concerned, you can change your shoes wherever you want – it doesn’t affect my life!