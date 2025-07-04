11 Common Golfing Remarks… And What Your Playing Partners Really Mean!

Just as you are sure to play bad shots over the course of a round, hearing one or two of these remarks during 18 holes is an absolute certainty.

Most of these common on-course comments golfers make are just habit. For example, what else do you say to someone who's clearly struggling to play one good shot?

'Good strike' or 'sounded good', of course, just the encouragement your fellow player needs as their ball sails out of bounds.

We've all said it - and we've probably all used a few of these, too...

‘That’ll work’

A common remark following a mis-struck shot - usually slightly heavy or thin - that still manages to find the fairway. It’s not the best of strikes, but it’s no disaster and you’re still in play.

Real meaning:

Most of the time, it’s true - the ball is in play and it ‘will work’. Even so, there will be times when your playing partners, especially if you’re in a match or there is some money on the line, are standing behind you shaking their heads.

‘That’ll play’ is polite. What they’re actually thinking is, ‘Really, you’ve somehow ended up there? You lucky *&^%$.’

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘That Could Be Trouble’

It’s not what you want to hear. You’ve pulled out the big stick and smashed a drive, but it’s not gone where you intended it to.

Real meaning:

Hit another one because there’s no chance you’re finding that ball.

‘That's Gone'

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

You hit a drive and your playing partner/partners immediately call it ‘gone’. Maybe it has, but we could also be dealing with mind games here…

Real meaning:

You’re playing well but you’ve hit a bit of a loose one. However, there’s a good chance you’ll find it. This could be gamesmanship.

Hit a provisional and make sure you take three minutes looking for your first ball. You might not even need that long, for it could be perfectly fine.

'I've Not Done That For Ages'

Maybe it’s a top, maybe a thin, maybe a complete fresh air shot. Wow. It’s just not something you can remember doing since... like, you were a beginner.

Real meaning:

This player isn’t kidding anyone with their fake surprise. They literally hit a series of similar shots the last time you played with them.

‘I’ve Been Hitting The Ball Well On The Range’

We've all 'hit it well on the range' (Image credit: Future)

We normally hear this one when someone is playing poorly. This player is having an off day - just can’t hit a single good shot or score a point.

Real meaning:

Once you hear a player talking about how well they’ve been hitting the ball on the range, you may as well tell them to walk in, take a break, or… go back to the range.

In the really sad cases, this player hasn’t been hitting the ball well on the range, either.

‘Sit’ (Also, ‘Sit, Sit, Sit… Sit’)

You’ve caught the ball thin and it’s heading at the green but with little to no chance of sitting. As one, your group shouts, ‘Sit’. You’re shouting louder than anyone, pleading desperately for the ball to ‘bite’.

Real meaning:

When your fellow playing partners start shouting ‘Sit’, more often than not this means your ball will soon disappear into the long rough behind the green and never be found again.

‘Go’ (Also, ‘Go, Go, Go… Go’)

As above, but this time you’ve caught the ball fat/heavy.

Real meaning:

Again, it’s polite showing that you want the best possible outcome for your fellow player following a bad shot. However, we all know the ball isn’t making it to its intended target.

‘What’s Your Handicap Again?’

If you hit a long drive or two when playing off 18, you're likely to get called a bandit (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

We’ve all said it! Someone, normally a mid-to-high handicapper, hits a great drive and before the ball has even hit the ground, they get the question: ‘What’s your handicap again?’ Or, ‘18 shots my ****.’

Real meaning:

You’ve just been accused of being a golf bandit. Let’s be honest, in some cases it’s not even just a bit of banter - you’re basically being called a cheat!

‘Didn’t Move… Didn’t Move A Bit’

We’re on the green now and one of your group has just hit a putt that has traveled well wide of the mark, much to the player’s surprise.

Real meaning:

I know I’ve hit a terrible putt there but I’m going to act surprised - the fault lies with the state of the greens, not my questionable putting stroke.

‘I’m Making Swing Changes At The Moment’

This is another common remark that tends to follow a bad shot. Often it’s true, the player has been having lessons.

Real meaning:

Sometimes, however, that huge slice had nothing to do with a swing or grip change but is purely down to poor technique.

The truth is, this person has not been having lessons and those poor shots are just poor shots. We just like to make excuses sometimes.

‘Good strike’

You’ll often hear this one from your playing partners when you are struggling - maybe you’ve scored six points on the front nine or spent the opening few holes topping the ball down the fairway.

Real meaning:

‘Good strike’ is not the same as ‘good shot’ - in fact, a good strike can go miles left or right. It’s sometimes said more in sympathy, or to offer encouragement - you’ve at least found the center of the clubface.