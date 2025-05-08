I’m Level 3 Rules Qualified And These 5 Rules Cause The Most Confusion

I’ve been involved with The Rules pages at Golf Monthly for some 15 years now and earlier this year I finally passed The R&A’s Level 3 Rules exam. I can tell you – It was quite hard. I’ve been listening to and answering Rules queries and writing articles about the Rules for years but I still find certain scenarios confusing and difficult to get right.

Here's a look at five Rules that I think can cause the most confusion.

Ball Not Found In Penalty Area

You hit what you think is a belter straight over a marker post on a hole with a blind tee shot. But, when you come over the brow of the hill, you see a pond beyond the fairway surrounded by thick grass. “Shouldn’t have hit driver!” you think.

After a search, there’s no sign of your ball. It must be in the penalty area… But is it? You can’t find it but are you 95% certain (that is the threshold) that it’s gone into the penalty area? Could it be lost in the long grass short of the penalty area?

If you can say you are 95% certain it’s gone into the penalty area, you can take relief from a penalty area under Rule 17.1d or 17.2.

But, if you are not 95% certain, then you must take stroke and distance relief under Rule 18.2 (lost ball).

I think too many people just say, “yeah, it’s probably in the penalty area.” When, in fact, they’re not too sure if it is. If you were sure, would you have spent time looking for it outside the penalty area?

Relief from immovable obstruction in penalty area when ball is not in penalty area

This ball is just outside the penalty area... Could have had relief! (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Your ball has stopped just short of a stream and is not in the penalty area, but your swing, stance or lie is hampered by a bridge crossing that penalty area. You are entitled to relief from an immovable obstruction under Rule 16.1.

I’ve seen people get it wrong, thinking they don’t get relief because the bridge is within the penalty area.

If your ball is in the penalty area, then you don’t get free relief but if your ball is outside the penalty area you do. Rule 16.1(2) describes how relief is allowed anywhere on the course except when ball is in penalty area.

That could save you a shot!

Repairing pitch marks on your line in the fringe

Is that on the fringe? (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

You can repair a pitch mark on the green at any time. If your ball is on the fringe and you want to putt it but there’s a pitch mark on your line on the green. Not a problem, go ahead and repair it.

But, if your ball is on the fringe, you want to putt it but there’s a pitch mark on your line just ahead of you, also on the fringe. You are not allowed to repair it.

If you did repair it, you would be breaching Rule 8.1 – improving conditions affecting the stroke. You would receive a General Penalty.

That one can be very confusing and it’s a Rule that’s easily broken because if you have putter in hand around the green, the natural inclination is to repair pitch marks. But, if you’re just off the surface, be careful.

Before you make your stroke, don’t repair a pitch mark on your line in the fringe, if your ball is also in the fringe. It would be polite to do it after you have made your stroke mind you!

Teeing off Early

You're too early to tee off yet! (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

It’s a glorious day and you’ve arrived for the Saturday Medal in good time. Your tee off time is 10.30 but you’re ready at 9.45. Looking at the forecast, poor weather is due to roll in around 1pm so you decide to play early.

No harm in that is there? Well, there is really because you’ve decided to gain an unfair advantage on the rest of the field, on those who are correctly choosing to play at their allotted tee times.

In fact, under Rule 5.3a, by teeing off more than five minutes early, you are disqualified.

Unless the committee gives you express permission to do so, you can’t tee off early in competition. I think that’s one of the most misunderstood Rules in the game, definitely one of the most frequently broken. Most people are aware they can’t tee off late, but how many know they shouldn’t tee off early?

Unmarked ball moved by natural forces on putting green

If you have marked, lifted and replaced your ball on the putting surface and the wind then causes it to move, Rule 13.1d(2) says it should be replaced on its original spot. That was one of the Rules that was changed in 2019.

But, if you haven’t marked, lifted and replaced your ball and the wind causes the ball to move on the putting green you must play it from its new spot. If you have marked the ball but not touched the ball before the wind causes it to move, you also must still play it from its new spot.

That’s one I think people get wrong. They think that after the Rule changes, any ball that moves on a putting green should be replaced. No. Only if it has been marked, lifted and replaced!