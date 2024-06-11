The 6 Golfers In The Exclusive Club Scottie Scheffler Could Join With US Open Victory
Scottie Scheffler has been accumulating titles and records in superhuman fashion, but a US Open win this week could gain him entry to a very exclusive club...
Scottie Scheffler has cemented his place in golfing folklore over the past few years, winning a couple of Majors and 11 PGA Tour wins on a transcendent run of dominance. After securing the Memorial Tournament trophy last week, Scheffler is bidding to become the first man to follow up a PGA Tour win by lifting the US Open trophy.
Tiger Woods dominated in similar fashion during his all-conquering 2000 campaign, and with a third Major title at Pinehurst No.2, Scheffler would be well on his way to eclipsing that feat.
Capturing a third-leg of the career grand slam would arguably put him in pole position to be the next male professional to achieve the accolade, but a win at the US Open would also gain him entry to a very exclusive club...
How Many Professionals Have Held The Masters And The US Open In The Same Season?
Six players have won The Masters and The US Open in the same season, and only two have achieved this in the last 52 years. The list of champions who have held both titles non-concurrently measures at 17, which is an impressive stat in itself, but the 'super-six' present a real who's who of golfing royalty...
1. Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth threatened his own period of dominance back in 2015, securing two PGA Tour wins, the Tour Championship and most impressively – two Major titles. To this date he remains the most recent player to hold the US Open and The Masters in the same year, thanks to a dominant display at Chambers Bay.
A one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen gave Spieth one half of the career grand slam, and while his fortunes have changed slightly in recent years he will still fancy his chances to complete the slam before his career is done.
2. Tiger Woods
Like most records in golf, the name Tiger Woods doesn't take long to find. Despite winning The Masters on five occasions, and The US Open on three, he only held the two titles together once – in 2002.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A typically unrelenting display saw Woods finish as the only man under-par at the end of a gruelling week at Bethpage Black, securing his second US Open in three years.
3. Jack Nicklaus
Jump back 30 years and you will find the third person with a seat at this particular table, and once again it's one of the true greats of the game. Jack Nicklaus held the title along with the Green Jacket in 1972, and similarly to Woods this was a record he only held once despite winning six Masters and four US Opens.
Four rounds of 74 or better saw Nicklaus hold off Bruce Crampton and Arnold Palmer at Pebble Beach, securing his 12th Major in the process.
4. Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer became only the third person to hold The Masters and The US Open, when winning the event in 1960. Surprisingly, that was the only time Palmer held the US Open, but in doing so he took his tally to three on route to a seven-Major haul.
After trailing the leader by eight strokes at the halfway stage, Palmer rose up the leaderboard over the weekend. A closing 65 was enough to secure a two-shot victory over fellow legend Jack Nicklaus at Cherry Hills.
5. Ben Hogan
Ben Hogan bucks the trend of only completing the US Open and Masters double once, as he held both titles concurrently in 1951 and 1953. Wins at Oakmont and Oakland Hills helped him become the only person to achieve this feat twice, forming part of an impressive career totalling nine-Majors and a career grand slam.
6. Craig Wood
The first person to achieve the double was Craig Wood, over 80 years ago in 1941. Wood won his Green Jacket by three shots from Byron Nelson, and later that season claimed the US Open at Colonial Country Club.
A three-shot victory over Denny Shute would secure his second and final Major Championship win, in a career that recorded 28 professional wins.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
Charlie Woods…The Putting Coach? Tiger Explains How Son Is Helping Him Prep For US Open
Tiger Woods has revealed son Charlie has been helping him prepare for the US Open by giving him putting advice at Pinehurst No.2
By Mike Hall Published
-
Everything Rory McIlroy Said During His 2024 US Open Press Conference
The World No.3 spoke to the media at Pinehurst No.2 on Tuesday ahead of the latest attempt at breaking his Major drought
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
As A Trainer Guy, These New Nike Special Edition Shoes Are Like A Dream!
I love golf trainers and the new Pegasus shoes from Nike might go straight into my regular rotation!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why US Open Host Pinehurst No.2 Is Far Better Suited To Tiger Woods Than Augusta And Valhalla
Tiger Woods has struggled at both Majors so far this season, but Pinehurst No.2 might just be the course that he needs to get back on the Major train...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
I'm Not Usually A Classic Golf Shoe Guy, But These FJ Special Editions Are Too Beautiful To Ignore!
The new 2024 US Open special edition FootJoy shoes are a sight to behold...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Asked AI To Predict The Top-3 At The US Open... And Scottie Scheffler Is Nowhere To Be Seen
In a world where the role of AI is growing exponentially, could it help us to predict the main contenders for the US Open at Pinehurst No.2?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
2008 US Open: How A Wounded Tiger Triumphed At Torrey Pines
2008 US Open – Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate played 91 holes to decide the fate of the trophy. Woods was defying a broken leg, Mediate was defying all logic
By Fergus Bisset Last updated