The Curious Similarities Between Tiger Woods' All-Conquering 2000 Season And Scottie Scheffler's 2024 (And Why The Latter Could Stand Alone If He Wins The US Open This Week)

When Tiger Woods won nine times - including three Majors - at the turn of the millennium, he produced the greatest single season by a male pro in the modern era.

Of course, there have been a handful of others who claimed more prizes in a year. Byron Nelson won 18 times in 1945 and Sam Snead 11 titles in 1950, but no one had truly dominated a full season to that extent since men's professional golf turned into anything like what it is today. Until, possibly, now.

Through the first five months and change of 2024, Scottie Scheffler has already won five trophies - one of which was a Major and his second Masters title. Should he break with tradition and lift the US Open one week after succeeding on the PGA Tour, something that has still never been done in any era, the current World No. 1 will be well on his way to surpassing Woods' extraordinary 2000 campaign.

The 15-time Major champion began his prime year with a win on opening day, so to speak, landing the Mercedes Championships (what is now The Sentry) for his 16th of 82 PGA Tour crowns. Jumping forward to 2024, Scheffler could only manage a T5 result.

Keen to continue his thirst for winning, Woods went out and claimed the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his second start of the year, too - carding a final-round 64 to seal the deal.

Tiger Woods won the 2000 Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coincidentally, both players triumphed in what is now the Arnold Palmer Invitational on their sixth start of the year, with Woods ending first on 18-under and Scheffler finally emerging out of the blocks on 15-under.

It was at this point in the year where Woods slowed down a little, and I mean a little, finishing in the top-five three times in succession - including at The Masters - without a trophy in his hands. It was the second longest drought of his season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Scheffler reeled off four victories in five events through March and April - missing out on making it five in a row by just a shot at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Included in that run was the New Jersey-born golfer's second Green Jacket, too.

The pair's story comes back together at the Memorial Tournament, where both held off their rivals to add win number four (Woods) and five (Scheffler), respectively.

From then on, Woods picked up all three of the remaining Majors and two further PGA Tour trophies. He did it all in just 20 starts and earned $9,188,321 having never missed a cut all year.

There are further similarities when you consider Scheffler has also played all four days of all 13 events he has started, but the 27-year-old has very little room for error if he is to eclipse Woods' efficiency.

Scottie Scheffler holds the Memorial Tournament trophy next to host, Jack Nicklaus (Image credit: Getty Images)

It remains a possibility that Scheffler only plays seven more events this season, with two Majors, one Signature Event, and three playoff tournaments to go, but the likelihood is that he will turn up to a few more than that - such is his love for the game and his habitual knack of standing in the winner's circle come Sunday.

There is one huge difference between the pair's stand-out seasons, however, and that comes in the form of their earnings. While Woods banked an incredible $9 million-plus throughout the full 2000 campaign, Scheffler has already seen north of $24 million - almost 10% of which has been shared with his caddie, Ted Scott. That is almost certain to continue rising, and a win rate anywhere close to Woods may lead to an ultimate tally of somewhere around $60 million.

Nevertheless, for the direct comparisons to continue, not only does Scheffler have to maintain a video-game-like success sequence, but he also must win at Pinehurst No.2 this week. His recent form would suggest he is capable, and the bookmakers certainly agree - with some offering odds as low as +350 (7/2) for Scheffler to lift the trophy.

Should he manage it, the benchmark for the greatest season in modern history by a male pro golfer would edge ever closer to being reset.