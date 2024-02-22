Watch The Awkward Moment Female PGA Pro Gets Unwanted Swing Advice From Driving Range Golfer
A video of PGA pro and online coach Georgia Ball getting some awkward advice from a driving range golfer has gone viral on social media
Everyone's an expert on the driving range aren't they? But sometimes even if you think you're offering out some helpful swing tips it may be better to keep them to yourself.
And a classic example has now gone viral on social media with a veteran of the game trying to give his advice out to a female golfer - who just happened to be a PGA professional and golf coach!
Georgia Ball is a Merseyside-based PGA pro and online golf coach who dishes out hints and tips to her 173,000 Instagram followers, so probably not one who is in need of range tips from amateurs.
The awkward exchange begins when the man in the next driving range bay spots Ball making a slow exaggerated backswing while working on a few things - prompting a remark of "what you're doing there is you're coming back too slow."
Ball explains: "I'm going through a swing change at the minute, so..." but our helpful amateur continues with his sage advice, backed up by his assertion that "I've been playing golf for 20 years".
Little does he know that he's offering his advice to a PGA pro, with Ball offering a few awkward looks to her camera as she was filming her swing - as she does continually for her online coaching tip videos.
The video, posted on her Instagram page @georgiagolfcoach, attracted 1.4m views, while on X it was picked up and posted by @EmiliaRxse where it was watched a whopping 14.9m times.
And, naturally enough, attracted a huge number of comments, mainly commending Ball for smiling throughout and taking the unsolicited advice in good spirits, while the "I've been playing golf for 20 years line" was the highlight for many.
A post shared by Georgia Ball (@georgiagolfcoach)
A photo posted by on
Renowned golf coach Peter Finch wrote: "Oh that was very diplomatic of you."
Caitlin Cain focused on the end of the video when our amateur expert seemed to take credit for 'fixing' ball's swing: "The way he cuts you off. The way he took credit for your swing and the way you strike the ball. Absolutely not… Props to you for laughing it off, I probably wouldn’t have been as nice."
Even Hollywood actor Don Cheadle spotted the video, and simply said "yuck" about the interaction, before complimenting Ball on her "nice swing".
