My Unpopular Golf Opinion: Practice Swings Should Be Limited To One Per Shot

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been there. Standing on the tee or fairway, hands on hips, watching the player ahead go through a pre-shot routine that feels endless. One practice swing turns into two, then three, and sometimes even four. Before you know it, you're muttering, "For God’s sake, just hit it!" This might be an unpopular opinion, but I believe there should be a one practice swing limit per shot.

The current Rules of Golf state there is no limit to the number of practice swings a player can take, only advising players to be mindful of pace of play. And that is the problem, being mindful is a suggestion that often falls on deaf ears when a golfer gets lost in their own pre-shot routine bubble.

Ironically, when I was learning to play golf, I remember being told off for taking too many practice swings and it’s something that’s stuck with me ever since. Now, I take just one and no more. Of course, I understand that a practice swing is important for rhythm and feel, and it should be part of a pre-shot routine. But when they start affecting the pace of play, it stops being fun for everyone.

Pace of play is an ongoing issue with plenty of contributing factors including lost balls, endless searching, debates over rulings, and slow walking between shots all play a part. But for me, the number of unnecessary practice swings is one of the easiest things to fix.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

It’s often just a habit, something people do without thinking, but it adds valuable seconds to almost every shot. Add that up over 18 holes and a handful of shots per hole, and you’re suddenly looking at several minutes being added to the overall round.

Bringing in a one-practice swing rule, even just for competitive golf to begin with, could be a game-changer. It would push golfers to be more deliberate with their pre-shot routine, helping them get ready without wasting time. Who knows, it might even lead to more confident swings and better golf, as players learn to trust their instincts instead of overthinking every shot.

Of course, the tricky part is enforcement. How do you call out your playing partners without being that person? No one wants to be the “rules police” in a friendly fourball. That’s where golf clubs and tournament organisers need to step in.

Clear guidelines, maybe a warning followed by a penalty for repeat offenders in comps could help set a new standard. For casual golf, it would need to come from a cultural shift, a shared understanding that everyone’s time matters.

At the end of the day, golf is meant to be enjoyed, not endured. I totally respect the skill and precision pros bring to the game in their routines, but let’s be honest, most of us don’t play under that kind of pressure or with that level of consistency.

For the majority, golf is about being outside, having fun, and enjoying good company. Cutting down on unnecessary practice swings is such a simple way to make the game flow better and feel more enjoyable. It might not be a popular opinion, but I think it’s a step in the right direction for keeping the game fun, healthy, and moving forward.