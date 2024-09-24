'Sell Everything, Go All In, And Spend Every Moment Enjoying What You Love' - Meet The Man Who Moved To A Golf Resort To Live Out His Final Days

Since I started playing golf last year I have met many individuals with inspiring stories of how the game captured their attention. Among those with a remarkable story is Ty Tomlinson, a former award winning hair stylist, whose relationship with golf is nothing short of inspiring.

I met 45-year-old Ty two months ago in the clubhouse at my local course named La Iguana, part of the Los Suenos Resort and Marina, an oceanside neighbourhood in Costa Rica.

From our first interaction, he shared with me that he was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia, which by medical standards should have already ended his life. His remarkable attitude towards his diagnosis, passion for golf and decision to pack up his entire life and move to Costa Rica in a matter of weeks, left a lasting impression on me.

Ty was born in Hawaii and spent most of his career in Denver, working as a stylist and mentor in the beauty industry. He has held influential positions for many years, mastering the art of hair, mentoring hundreds of employees, and styling high-profile individuals. Proud of his contributions to countless people's growth and transformation, Ty's career is a testament to his dedication and talent.

Intrigued by the strong relationships he has built over the years, especially within the Los Suenos community, I found myself reflecting on my own efforts to integrate into this unique golfing community. Having played various resort-style courses across the UK and US, I agree with his stance about how special this place is.

I sat down with Ty at his new home to understand his infatuation with Los Suenos, his dedication to golf, and how he continues to find joy and build meaningful connections through the game in the final stage of his life.

What was your journey into golf?

My grandfather introduced me to the game. It all started in his backyard, in a small town in Ohio called Painesville. He had cultivated a couple of greens and set up many buckets lit with lights for nighttime practice. We would spend countless hours virtually every day, working on our short game and putting on those greens and into those buckets.

He coached me to realise that the game is almost always won within 150 yards, not within 400. My first golf outing was at a very dry and unkempt municipal course somewhere between Painesville, Ohio, and Geneva, Ohio. We rode there on his motorcycle, and he had already taken clubs for us to play with. He wanted to make it a momentous occasion, riding with him on the motorcycle. I was about seven or eight years old, and I fell in love with golf. Instantly.

What do you love most about golf?

There's something magical about the game of golf, especially for someone like me with an artistic mind and ADHD tendencies. Golf requires singular focus to be played well, much like riding a motorcycle. If you think about anything else, you will have catastrophic results.

What are some of your highlight moments throughout your life playing golf?

There was a period of time from high school through my early 20s when I was a low scratch golfer, and I thoroughly enjoyed the ability to manipulate and control the ball flight with absolute confidence. But my highlights are more about the relationships and interactions with people on the course. It's about the connections you make and the moments of watching others succeed.

I find myself more excited about other people having great rounds than my own, especially these days, perhaps because my rounds aren't quite as good. But I definitely love watching others score well and play well.

What advice would you give to young people getting into the game?

For most young people, I want you to put away your drivers and woods until you're at least 25. There's no reason to play those clubs until you can be 100% confident in your ability to turn the ball right or left, control ball flight and trajectory, and learn how to play strategic golf by playing the hole backwards.

I was brought up on this philosophy and I continue to coach it to friends or beginners who seek my advice. For those who don't know, it means you're not just trying to hit the ball as far as you can off the tee. Instead, you're learning how to keep the ball in tight from 150 yards, setting yourself up for success. Score when opportunities come, but don't force the score.

Talk to me about your career. What are some of your highlights?

I've been involved in many fashionable moments throughout the years and have worked with many high-profile individuals. I've had the opportunity to build relationships and pick the brains of some of the most beautiful musicians and actors of our time. But at the end of the day, all of that fame and 'famous hairstylist' stuff isn't what I truly enjoyed.

I've often said that I prefer to make the everyday person feel like a Hollywood starlet rather than making a Hollywood starlet feel a bit more special. There's nothing more rewarding than making a mother or a college student - regular, everyday, real-life people - feel like those Hollywood stars. I get so much more satisfaction from that.

When I was a young boy, I would go with my mother to the hair salon. At the salon, my mother would ask the hairstylist, 'What do you think I need?' That stuck with me. In my career and on the golf course, it's about understanding what is needed. If you're truly professional, engaged and in love with what you're doing, you don't ask what someone wants; you understand what they need. You try to be romantic about it, but you deliver exactly what is needed in that moment.

As a man from the beauty industry, how important do you feel fashion is in supporting confidence on the course?

Extremely important. When you feel good about yourself, you're cutting out the risk of an issue, it’s just one less thing to worry about. It's much like the way I play golf—with strategy and cutting out risks. I've never hit a golf ball well when I wasn't feeling good about myself. Besides, doesn't it just feel good to look good? Don't you want to romance yourself through the game? Throw on that pink shirt and rock those bright shoes - you only live once!

For women, unbutton that polo shirt and choose brands that feel good to you. Have a good time, have a drink, have fun. Yell a little bit when you hit that great shot. Celebrate your successes! Because so many women struggle to do this.

Can you share your recent diagnosis.

I was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called hairy cell leukaemia. The irony is that it's spelt the same way as the actual thing that comes out of your head. I have extremely low white and red blood cell counts. After many tests, including eight days in the hospital, around 50 blood draws, and a bone marrow extraction, doctors determined that I'd had this leukaemia for at least two years.

Because it was diagnosed so late, it's extremely difficult to treat. The real shocker is that hairy cell leukaemia has been directly linked to the hair industry. Apparently, it's a result of years of contact with hair care products. It's surprising, I know, but at least I can say one thing: I'm dying from making people feel good.

You have a very inspiring and unique outlook on death. How would you describe your experience accepting your diagnosis?

Well, that's a high bar to live up to, I wonder what I said to make that impression? I have no desire to offend or hurt anyone else's view on life and death, but I feel that we are all just stardust, just carbons, part of this whole beautiful thing we call planet Earth. I was very fortunate to share my time with so many amazing people - people who have influenced others, loved hard, and taught me a lot. When it's over, it's over. So, work your ass off and take every moment you have here to love as hard as you can and live as fully as possible.

That's part of my love for the game of golf; it feels so organic. I feel connected to everything. The whole thing touches and moves together. I love shaping the ball through the wind, and I can't wait to be still for the next hour.

How much golf are you currently playing and do you see this changing in the immediate future?

I'm currently playing about five days a week, give or take, depending on which friends are visiting me here in Los Suenos. Thankfully, quite a few are scheduled to come.

I don't have a definitive answer for how long I'll be able to play. I'm hoping to continue for much longer and to keep doing the things I love. However, I know that my condition is starting to debilitate me, making it more and more difficult to perform daily activities, let alone play 18 holes of golf in the jungle. But I certainly don't see myself giving up the game any time soon.

Why did you decide to move to Los Suenos and why this resort?

It's very simple. I've travelled all over - one of the luxuries of being in the scene but not the scene, so to speak. You see a lot of things and don't have to pay for them. But I've vacationed in Costa Rica, particularly Los Suenos, more than any other place in the world.

At the end of the day, there's balance and peace and true "Pura Vida" – something Costa Ricans’ say which translates to: "Pure Life". To me, there's something magical about this little slice of the world. It truly is special.

Do you feel connected to people in Costa Rica?

I've been coming to Los Suenos for 20 years and I’ve built many relationships. I play regularly with another American from Florida and I’ve met wonderful people like you and Dina Larson, who made it possible for me to live here almost immediately.

Of course, I want my friends to visit, and there's a steady flow of them coming through. I feel lucky to have built such strong relationships and even luckier that people invest the time, energy, and money to be here. Everyone's busy, so for them to make the effort to visit is magical.

I feel like I've become more of a Costa Rican, or as some of us say, a 'Tico Gringo.' There are things I miss about the States, but I quickly remind myself why I'm here. There's a sense of purity, calm, love, and appreciation.

Why should people come and play golf in Costa Rica over anywhere else in the world?

I love this question. Every single day I get to be fully immersed in nature, and the beauty is never-ending. As I'm saying this, there are four macaws flying over, gliding in the wind. This is how I get to play golf every day.

I sold all my property and assets, and I'm here. I'm all in now. I'm all alone here, but I'm not lonely. That's definitely the truth. I'm alone here, but I've never felt lonely in Costa Rica. I’m convinced that every golfer would be in awe of this place, too. It’s impossible not to be.

Can you explain why you feel this resort is well equipped to look after you in the final stages of your life?

There's a clinic and a pharmacy right at the entrance to Los Suenos, with 24/7 availability. They have an on-site or on-call doctor who can come to wherever you are on the property.

It's comforting because my Spanish is not strong, and they are very patient and kind to me. Unlike some other countries where you might face friction if you don't speak the language, in Costa Rica, I haven't met anyone who is anything less than loving and concerned about my well-being. I recently found out that this resort has one of the highest rates worldwide of people with terminal cancer. Now that I am in this category, I can totally attest to why. The care and compassion here is unparalleled.

How have the golf team at Los Suenos supported you?

The Director of Golf, Jose, has been incredibly accommodating. He set up my golf membership at short notice so I could maximise all the time I have left to play golf.

There are other special people at this resort that I've known for 15+ years: the golf services manager, the Head Bartender, Jorge, who I know was a warm presence for you when you first arrived in Costa Rica. Some of these people have been with me throughout almost one-third of my life, and I am nothing but appreciative to be spending my final days here with them.

What would you say to other people who have a terminal illness who feel they have to stop doing the things they love?

Don't be silly - that's the most ridiculous thing I could ever imagine. Sell everything, go all in, and spend every moment and every dollar enjoying what you love to do. Hopefully, it's golf like me, but if it's not, whatever passion you have, now is the time to just go for it.

There's nothing more valuable in life than love and relationships: relationships with others, with yourself, your self-worth, and the things you enjoy. For me, the relationship with the game of golf is very important. It's part of what creates a sense of healing.

I wake up every morning, swim laps in the pool, eat breakfast, and then ride my golf cart over to the course for my 8:30 tee time. Hopefully, I make it through all 18 holes. To be honest, not every day I do, and most days, I don't play as well as I used to, but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. It gives me a sense of balance and appreciation.

What feels most important to you right now?

It all comes back to moments and relationships. It's crazy because since I've known my condition, I find myself appreciating things I may have noticed before but didn't truly value - the texture of a rock, the undulation of a fairway, or the smile of a friend. It never slows down for me; it's continuous.

The other day, I was watching the wind blow through the jungle before the rain came in, and I thought to myself how beautiful it was. Everything becomes so much more intense, visceral, and passionate. You truly start to appreciate it, and you don't want to forget how beautiful it all really is. Our time is short; invest in the things that you love.