'I’m Moving Halfway Around The World, Here’s Why Golf Has Helped It Become Less Daunting'
Who says that young women aren't interested in golf? For some, the game has given them the confidence they need to transform their lives
For years I would have classed myself as a ‘golf non-believer’, failing to understand how people became so hooked on this sport which I deemed unwelcoming to a female audience. However, since April my mindset on golf has totally shifted and I now have plans to pack my bags and head on a five-month trip to the US and Costa Rica, where I'll be living as a digital nomad. Despite always having a desire to work and travel, I believe golf has given me that extra push I needed to make it happen.
I've come to realise that despite the traditional gender barriers associated with taking up golf, once young women are introduced to the sport, many, like myself, discover a meaningful connection. After going through the women’s golf academy at Pitch London, I found it inspiring to hear stories of women who experience newfound confidence to try new things or push the boundaries in other areas of their lives.
Alexis Bailey, a 24-year-old Executive Search Consultant, currently living in London is an example of this. “I am making a large move to Abu Dhabi in January 2024. My partner and I have been solely looking at apartments close to one of our favourite golf courses out there. We’d discussed relocating for some time but since starting golf earlier this year, I feel more confident to put myself in uncomfortable situations and learn new things, which previously was something that I found quite daunting,” says Alexis.
Alexis and I shared a similar experience; we weren't really into golf before deciding to sign up for a package of lessons, hoping we might enjoy it. There’s a lot of conversation about how there are not enough young women showing interest in the game, but I've observed a growing number of women in my age group making positive life changes through golf.
For some, it can even become a career. If you look at the likes of Mia Baker, who was previously a Project Manager at a COVID testing facility, or Bethan Roberts, who started out her career running a coffee shop in Wales, they now make an income out of sharing their golf journeys with an online audience.
Lauren Hearfield is another example of this, as the 24-year-old London-based digital creator explains. “Golf has fuelled my long-term ambition to try and turn professional, and continue growing my profile as a content creator in the golf industry. It's given me the belief that with dedication, hard work, and a positive mindset, I can carve out a meaningful path in an industry I'm passionate about.”
Lauren, formerly part of the England Squad as an elite gymnast, discovered golf following a career-ending injury adds, "Golf has become more than a hobby; it's very much a central part of my identity and future career goals. Over time, I've developed a deep appreciation for the game's complexity and the mental and physical skills required. The more I played, the more I fell in love with the strategic aspects of golf, the camaraderie with fellow golfers, and the constant pursuit of improvement. I plan to work with more females in the golfing industry as I feel female professionals and upcoming professionals don't get the publicity they deserve, and it's harder for them to rise in the golfing world than it is for men, so I hope to help elevate their social platforms with great content."
It's not just women of my age (24) who have made big moves. Stacie Bourke, a 38-year-old VP of Finance, recently relocated her family from South Wales to Surrey, using golf as a way to find a community and settle into a new area. She shares, "At the start of 2023, I had the opportunity to relocate to Surrey for work; little did I know what an 'epicentre' of golf I was moving to. I found myself feeling very lonely in those first couple of months, but I joined a golf academy, and my coach connected me to some other women in similar situations to me, working full-time with a young family. Since then, our group has grown and my calendar is now so full of golf-related plans; I don't think I'll be feeling lonely again anytime soon!”
What stood out to me in conversations with these women is the importance of golf communities in facilitating new friendship circles and providing support to people during transitional periods. Stacie highlights, "I've made some amazing friends through golf, including many women my own age and younger. But the one thing that has surprised me the most is how warm and encouraging the golfing community has been. Golf has opened up a whole new world for me, both on social media and in real life.”
Alexis adds, “There is a powerful female community within golf, and that has made me really look forward to the move. I've heard of some great groups in the Dubai area like Chicks with Sticks, so I plan to check that out, which I’m sure will result in some new friends.”
Reflecting on these sentiments makes me feel incredibly grateful to have found my relationship with golf. Moving halfway across the world may feel daunting to many, but with golf under my belt, I know I can relax, confident that I will connect with others through our shared enjoyment of this wonderful sport.
Lili Dewrance is a freelance journalist and media specialist. She has taken commissions for prestigious publications such as The Telegraph, Forbes, and various trade publications. Lili holds a First-Class Honours degree in PR and Media from Bournemouth University. While new to the world of golf, Lili is driven to inspire more women, particularly young women, to overcome biases and feel confident in taking up golf as a sport. She is a member of Foxhills Country Club, and she previously went through the Women's Golf Academy at Pitch London to immerse herself in the golfing community.
With her extensive writing experience and commitment to learning golf, Lili brings a unique voice and perspective to the publication, inspiring readers to embark on their own golfing journeys, regardless of their demographic and experience. As Lili progresses in golf, she plans to travel and continue to improve through on-course learning and practice. She is growing a social media following and will continue documenting her journey on her Instagram and TikTok pages to inspire more young females to feel confident to get involved in the game.
