Quiz! Can You Name The Top 10 Countries Which Have The Most Golfers?
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf is now played in 206 out of the 251 countries and territories in the world. But which countries have the most golfers?
This golf quiz about the total number of golfers in a country throws up the question as to what constitutes a ‘golfer’. There are figures for a country’s registered golfers, but that underplays the total number of golfers in a country, as there are also casual players, not affiliated to a club or organisation. Also, do you have to play on a course, or do outings to the driving range and golf simulators make you a ‘golfer’?
The R&A’s Global Golf Participation Report for 2023 found that in those 146 countries affiliated to the R&A (so excluding the USA for starters) 61.2 million adults were engaged with golf in some way, 39.6m of whom played 9- or 18-hole golf.
The worldwide figure for the number of on-course golfers is around 68 million and, if counting all those who have hit a golf ball in whatever setting, the figure is more than 106 million.
The number of golfers in a country does not always correlate to the number of courses that country has. Liechtenstein, for example, has a population of 39,039 of whom 1,444 are registered golfers and 3,000 play golf. But Liechtenstein has no golf courses. The Falkland Islands has one course, but 27% of the islands' population play golf.
Getting a tee-time in Myanmar, on the face it, looks easier than in Iran. Myanmar has an average of two registered golfers per course; Iran has 1,965.
More golf quizzes:
- The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
- Every Men's Major Winner Whose First Name Begins With 'T'
- Every LIV Team
- Most Wins At The Masters
- Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
12 Practical Winter Golf Hacks To Help You Shoot Lower Scores In 2025
Getting ready for the 2025 golf season this winter couldn't be easier thanks to these expert winter golf hacks from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Adam Harnett...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
In Memoriam: Golfing Greats We Lost In 2024
We remember some of the leading figures in golf who passed away this year
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Name The Top 10 Highest Earning Golfers Of 2024
Who won what on the PGA Tour and in the LIV Golf league?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz Of The Year: How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?
We have 20 questions to test your recall on what went on in the golf world this year...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
WHS Quiz! How Well Do You Understand The World Handicap System?
We have 15 questions to test your understanding of the WHS...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The 13 Golfers Who Made The Cut In All Four Men's Majors in 2024?
Two of them won Majors; one did not ever finish inside the top 25 and another's average finishing position was 48th – can you name them and the other nine?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Much Do You Know About Ben Hogan?
Ben Hogan was one of the greatest golfers in the history of the game. He was a brilliant swinger of the club and is an icon of the sport. How much do you know about him? Test yourself here…
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Name Every Men's Major Winner Whose First Name Begins With 'T'
There are eighteen of them – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Male World No.1 Golfer From Europe?
Since the Official World Golf Ranking was launched in 1986, ten European golfers have been named World No.1 – can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Golf In The Roaring 20s – How Much Do You Know About Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones?
Walter Hagen and Bobby Jones were the standout star golfers of the 1920s. How much do you know about their golfing careers? Test yourself with this quiz
By Fergus Bisset Published