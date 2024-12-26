Quiz! Can You Name The Top 10 Countries Which Have The Most Golfers?

This golf quiz about the total number of golfers in a country throws up the question as to what constitutes a ‘golfer’. There are figures for a country’s registered golfers, but that underplays the total number of golfers in a country, as there are also casual players, not affiliated to a club or organisation. Also, do you have to play on a course, or do outings to the driving range and golf simulators make you a ‘golfer’?

The R&A’s Global Golf Participation Report for 2023 found that in those 146 countries affiliated to the R&A (so excluding the USA for starters) 61.2 million adults were engaged with golf in some way, 39.6m of whom played 9- or 18-hole golf.

The worldwide figure for the number of on-course golfers is around 68 million and, if counting all those who have hit a golf ball in whatever setting, the figure is more than 106 million.

The number of golfers in a country does not always correlate to the number of courses that country has. Liechtenstein, for example, has a population of 39,039 of whom 1,444 are registered golfers and 3,000 play golf. But Liechtenstein has no golf courses. The Falkland Islands has one course, but 27% of the islands' population play golf.

Getting a tee-time in Myanmar, on the face it, looks easier than in Iran. Myanmar has an average of two registered golfers per course; Iran has 1,965.

