Golf Rules Quiz! How Would You Deal With These 4 On-Course Scenarios?

As golfers, whether amateur or professional, we spend hours upon hours every week on the golf course, at the driving range and in the clubhouse... but how often do we actually spend time refreshing our knowledge of the rules?

With slight adaptions and changes to the rules of golf, a less than watertight knowledge of the laws of the game can lead to costly penalties in competitions – often around the simplest of issues.

Some players pride themselves on their knowledge of the fundamentals, like how to treat red stakes vs yellow stakes, or their understanding of the rule around standing out-of-bounds to play a ball that is in-bounds. Whether you feel completely confident or a little bit lost, why not test your understanding with our fun rules quiz? You never know, you might surprise yourself... for better or for worse!

Golf Rules Quiz: October 2024

What You Need To Know...

Whether you aced the quiz or dismally failed, a little brush up of your golf rules knowledge can never hurt. Some of the perplexing rules outlined in the quiz above can catch you out, especially around regular on-course occurrences like how to correctly take relief from an immovable obstruction.

Each month we will share a new rules quiz for you to try, alongside useful articles written by our Golf Monthly rules experts, in a bid to support golfers at every level to improve their understanding of the laws of the game and ultimately equip them to avoid costly rule faux pas wherever possible.