Golf Rules Quiz! How Would You Deal With These 4 On-Course Scenarios?
Many amateur golfers think they have a solid grasp of the rules, but would you know what to do when faced with four specific rule infringements on the course?
As golfers, whether amateur or professional, we spend hours upon hours every week on the golf course, at the driving range and in the clubhouse... but how often do we actually spend time refreshing our knowledge of the rules?
With slight adaptions and changes to the rules of golf, a less than watertight knowledge of the laws of the game can lead to costly penalties in competitions – often around the simplest of issues.
Some players pride themselves on their knowledge of the fundamentals, like how to treat red stakes vs yellow stakes, or their understanding of the rule around standing out-of-bounds to play a ball that is in-bounds. Whether you feel completely confident or a little bit lost, why not test your understanding with our fun rules quiz? You never know, you might surprise yourself... for better or for worse!
Golf Rules Quiz: October 2024
What You Need To Know...
Whether you aced the quiz or dismally failed, a little brush up of your golf rules knowledge can never hurt. Some of the perplexing rules outlined in the quiz above can catch you out, especially around regular on-course occurrences like how to correctly take relief from an immovable obstruction.
Each month we will share a new rules quiz for you to try, alongside useful articles written by our Golf Monthly rules experts, in a bid to support golfers at every level to improve their understanding of the laws of the game and ultimately equip them to avoid costly rule faux pas wherever possible.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
How Many Ryder Cup Playing Captains Have There Been? And What Is Their Record?
Arnold Palmer was the last playing captain in the Ryder Cup but he was far from the first - check out who else has done the role and how they performed
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Even Though It Is Kind Of Sexualised, I’m Getting A Lot Of People To Come Into The Game' - Golf Influencer Grace Charis Bares All
Did Grace Charis manage to convince our women's editor Alison Root that baring bodies is good for the game?
By Alison Root Published