Golf Rules Quiz! How Would You Deal With These 4 On-Course Scenarios?

Many amateur golfers think they have a solid grasp of the rules, but would you know what to do when faced with four specific rule infringements on the course?

Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin looking unsure about a rule in golf, holding his arms outstretched in an unsure gesture
Think you know your stuff when it comes to golf's rules? Put your knowledge to the test with our latest quiz...
(Image credit: Tom Anderson)
Barry Plummer
By
published

As golfers, whether amateur or professional, we spend hours upon hours every week on the golf course, at the driving range and in the clubhouse... but how often do we actually spend time refreshing our knowledge of the rules?

With slight adaptions and changes to the rules of golf, a less than watertight knowledge of the laws of the game can lead to costly penalties in competitions – often around the simplest of issues.

Some players pride themselves on their knowledge of the fundamentals, like how to treat red stakes vs yellow stakes, or their understanding of the rule around standing out-of-bounds to play a ball that is in-bounds. Whether you feel completely confident or a little bit lost, why not test your understanding with our fun rules quiz? You never know, you might surprise yourself... for better or for worse!

Golf Rules Quiz: October 2024

What You Need To Know...

Whether you aced the quiz or dismally failed, a little brush up of your golf rules knowledge can never hurt. Some of the perplexing rules outlined in the quiz above can catch you out, especially around regular on-course occurrences like how to correctly take relief from an immovable obstruction.

Each month we will share a new rules quiz for you to try, alongside useful articles written by our Golf Monthly rules experts, in a bid to support golfers at every level to improve their understanding of the laws of the game and ultimately equip them to avoid costly rule faux pas wherever possible.

Barry Plummer
Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

