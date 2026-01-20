Golf Ball Rollback Timeline Could Be Tweaked As Governing Bodies Seek Further Feedback

The R&A and USGA are collectively reconsidering the timeline to implement a golf ball rollback, it has been revealed.

When plans for a golf ball rollback were first given the green light in December 2023, it was stated that the professional game would be affected from 2028 while the amateur game would realize the change from January 2030.

This was to give manufacturers time to create an elite-level golf ball that complied with the new testing parameters while also providing retailers and players the opportunity to use up their current stock.

However, in a letter sent out to manufacturers on Friday, January 16, the two governing bodies stated they are now "interested in soliciting views on a possible change" from the two separate dates initially proposed into a single date - specifically January 2030.

They explained that while plans were being made to support the two-phase approach, "several stakeholders have expressed concerns" surrounding issues that could arise as a result.

The statement read: "In December 2023, The R&A and USGA published a Notice of Decision on an update to the Overall Distance Standard test for golf balls.

"This required that all golf balls submitted for conformance evaluation for listing from January 2028, must conform at the new test conditions.

"At the same time, recreational golfers would be permitted to continue to play with previously conforming golf balls until January 2030...

"Since that announcement, The R&A and USGA have been progressing plans to support the implementation of this decision, including engaging with stakeholders on a range of issues.

"During this engagement, several stakeholders have expressed concerns over the potential challenges that could come from the two-phase approach to implementation.

"Based on this feedback, The R&A and USGA are interested in soliciting views on a possible change from the phased implementation to a single date across the whole game effective from January 2030."

Far from kicking the can down the road or considering scrapping the plans, The R&A and USGA are asking for feedback until "no later than February 15" - suggesting they are likely to make their minds up on a new timeline well before the first men's Major of the year.

WHAT IS THE GOLF BALL ROLLBACK?

Following years of dedicated studies on the average driving distances among both elite and amateur golfers, it was realized that both groups of players were sending the ball far greater distances off the tee.

This led to concerns about the sustainability and longevity of the sport and, as a result, The R&A and USGA implemented a rule for manufacturer testing that ensured - ultimately - their golf balls wouldn't travel as far.

The new test was designed so that the ball would not travel any farther while being hit at 125mph by a robot. It was previously 120mph.

Professionals are expected to lose up to 15 yards with driver in hand while the difference for amateurs is expected to be less and less as the swing speed decreases.

Supporters of the rollback would say it cannot come a minute too soon after 2025 saw PGA Tour pros drive the ball an average of 302.8 yards - the highest mark ever and nearly nine yards farther than just six years earlier.

In addition, the average club-head speed on the PGA Tour in 2025 was 116.46mph while, in 2020, it was clocked at 114mph.

However, opponents to the golf ball rollback believe only very few players, proportionally, hit it too far and that the game is already hard enough as it is without losing distance. Plus, the sport is booming as it stands and this change could put people off in the long run.