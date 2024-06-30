'No One Has The Right To Gatekeep Golf' - Why We Must Embrace The Evolution Of The Game

The changing face of golf fashion is often a top talking point in the men’s and women’s game. The last 10 years has seen the hoodie become a golf wardrobe staple, spikeless shoes are the norm from course to clubhouse, and for women, they wouldn’t look far out of place on tennis courts with the skorts and shorts combo. Even the most uptight and traditional clubs have undone their top button and allowed jeans in the clubhouse, which I think most will agree is a welcome and sensible change.

Still though we find ourselves talking about golfers that make the fairway their runway and try new things. Jason Day chose Augusta of all places to debut his new look in Malbon clothing, rocking some baggy trousers that flapped in the wind and a vest top that looked like a cigarette packet.

Jason Day wearing a Malbon vest at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many pearls were clutched that day and Jason was asked to remove the vest and not to wear it again. Personally, I loved the look, I thought it was far more interesting than seeing advertisements for banks and insurance companies. Ultimately it ended up being a huge win for Malbon who enjoyed the level of publicity brands dream of, and with Charley Hull also on board as a brand ambassador, they will surely continue to ride the wave.

The changing style of golf is undoubtedly growing the game, golf is considered cool now, did you know? More young people than ever are engaging with golf in some way, be that at the driving range or on the course. Social media showcasing the latest style trends is what the next generation are growing up on and provides a way for people to express themselves and their personality.

I cannot see any downsides to this, the best golf clothing is more accessible to the masses, we all look better, the clothes are more suited to wrapping up warm in winter and staying cool in summer, and the fact that many take pride in choosing what to wear means the vast majority participating look smart and well put together.

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

In terms of how golf has changed over the years, clothing is the tip of the iceberg. It’s not the same game I started playing as a junior. There is far less mystery now, gone are the days of needing the skills to read a yardage, you can find out exactly how much you spin the ball and the distance of every club in your bag. Video lessons reveal all our weird and wonderful quirks in crystal 4K.

As a teaching pro, I enjoy and embrace all of these developments that aid my job. Thanks to the gamification of golf at driving ranges, more people than ever are trying golf. Are these developments making people better? That is questionable as people do not change as fast as tech, they are still as impatient and still want the moon on a stick within one golf lesson.

(Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

One change I’m less keen on and regularly makes me want to bite my fist is the new World Handicap System, which has essentially made getting a good handicap far easier. No longer do you have to play with strangers and put in your cards under competition pressure. You can leisurely do 9 holes with friends to get a handicap. Madness if you ask me, 9 holes with mates is a world away from pressure golf, but as a mum of three children under 10, I can see the benefits and opportunities these changes bring.

The demands on my time are worlds away from when I played as a youngster, so being able to play a short form of competitive golf is a game changer for so many people. Although I don’t think I’ll ever give up saying I was an old school 2 handicap back in the day, or a ‘proper 2’. I’d probably be off +5 by today's standards!

For long time golf traditionalists, many of the changes must be hard to accept but no one has the right to gatekeep golf and its explosion in popularity means the new generation of golfers are here and they are not going anywhere.

Like raindrops on a stone, the changing fashion, clubhouse rules, new tech, better equipment, and the new handicap system have all contributed to help shape golf into a far more appealing and accessible sport that can be enjoyed by all, which is something to be celebrated.

So, bring on Malbon, bring on the hoodies, the skorts, the jeans, 9-hole handicaps, bring on the evolution of the game because the thing that will never change is how hard it is to hit that ball where you want it to go!