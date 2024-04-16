‘I Want To Show My Physique Off, How Strong I Am As Well And That I Can Be Glamorous’ - Charley Hull On Fashion, ADHD Diagnosis And The Match Everyone Wants To See
One of the world's best female golfers, Charley Hull, tells her story in the latest episode of Sky Sports Editions
Charley Hull is renowned for her aggressive, all-or-nothing approach to golf, as well as creating her own style on and off the golf course through her love of fashion. Hull tells her story in the latest Sky Sports Editions, a series that showcases female athletes and the crossover between the worlds of sport and fashion.
Last year Hull became the latest star name to switch clothing sponsors after signing a deal with American lifestyle brand, Malbon Golf, following in the footsteps of Jason Day. She had previously been associated with Japanese company, Anew, showing off her unique outfits at last year’s AIG Women’s Open
During the process of designing her own magazine cover, when speaking on Sky Sports Editions, Hull said:
"I want to show my physique off, how strong I am as well and that I can be glamorous. I want to be unapologetic. That’s basically me. I don’t care what I wear, if I want to wear it I’ll wear it.”
The fast and furious way that Hull plays golf can be attributed to her suffering with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The 28-year-old had previously said that she has feelings of impatience and even boredom on the golf course, but having received her diagnosis, she is better equipped to deal with it.
“I cope with things, obviously after being diagnosed with ADHD this year I kind of know my ways to cope with it now and know my routines. Sometimes I can be ‘cut offish’ and stuff, but it’s because I’m putting myself first and know my triggers and how to cope. I just do me. Routine is a big thing and the gym. Just concentrating on myself.”
When asked if she is rebellious, Hull admits that, “Maybe I am a little bit rebellious if that’s what it comes across as” Referring to the male critic of women’s golf that she challenged via social media, posting "Shall we sort this game out," she said:
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I find it quite funny really, I kind of like it. This guy tweeted saying he would beat me and then I replied saying ‘you can play off the four tees and I’ll give you shots, and I’d still beat you. Everyone saw it and made quite a big fuss out of it which was quite funny. People want this game to happen!”
Shall we sort this game out 👀 I’ll let him play off the red tees whilst I’ll play off the whites https://t.co/MAGfE4hprPSeptember 11, 2023
Episode six of Sky Sports Editions is available to watch on Sky Sports YouTube
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Latest Masters Viewing Figures Are More Evidence LIV Golf And PGA Tour Need To Reunite
ESPN's viewing figures for the first two rounds at Augusta National are encouraging, but they highlight how vital it is for the men's elite game to reunite
By Mike Hall Published
-
This Easy To Spot Mistake Might Be Killing Power In Your Golf Swing...
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Gary Munro shares some simple tips to improve your ball striking by addressing one aspect of your golf swing...
By Gary Munro Published
-
The Steps That Helped Me Go From Beginner To Single Figures In A Year
Here's Jess Ratcliffe's plan of how she achieved her incredible handicap cut
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
Can You Lose Weight Playing Golf?
Golf is a long walk and great exercise, but you need to make smart choices if the sport is part of your weight loss programme
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
ANWA Was Terrific, But Should Augusta Be Doing More To Support The Women's Game?
We consider why the world's best professional female golfers should be given an opportunity to compete at Augusta
By Alison Root Published
-
Which Female Golfers Have Won Four Or More Consecutive LPGA Titles?
We take a look at the players that have enjoyed an incredible winning streak on the LPGA Tour
By Alison Root Published
-
7 Ways To Tell If Your Golf Coach Is Right For You
Coaches can be an invaluable part of your progression in golf. Here are some tips to ensure you select the right one
By Emma Booth Published
-
What Is Augusta National's Yardage Difference Between ANWA And The Masters?
Hosted a week apart at Augusta National, we take a look at the difference in hole yardages at ANWA and the Masters
By Alison Root Published
-
A Major Champion And Solheim Cup Stars - The ANWA Already Has An Impressive List Of Past Champions In Just Five Years
The Augusta National Women's Amateur has become one of the most prestigious women's amateur events. Here we take a look at the previous winners
By Alison Root Published
-
What Is The Format Of The Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Set for its fifth edition, how is the winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur decided?
By Alison Root Published