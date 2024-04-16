‘I Want To Show My Physique Off, How Strong I Am As Well And That I Can Be Glamorous’ - Charley Hull On Fashion, ADHD Diagnosis And The Match Everyone Wants To See

Charley Hull is renowned for her aggressive, all-or-nothing approach to golf, as well as creating her own style on and off the golf course through her love of fashion. Hull tells her story in the latest Sky Sports Editions, a series that showcases female athletes and the crossover between the worlds of sport and fashion.

Last year Hull became the latest star name to switch clothing sponsors after signing a deal with American lifestyle brand, Malbon Golf, following in the footsteps of Jason Day. She had previously been associated with Japanese company, Anew, showing off her unique outfits at last year’s AIG Women’s Open

During the process of designing her own magazine cover, when speaking on Sky Sports Editions, Hull said:

"I want to show my physique off, how strong I am as well and that I can be glamorous. I want to be unapologetic. That’s basically me. I don’t care what I wear, if I want to wear it I’ll wear it.”

Charley Hull loves fashion (Image credit: Sky Sports)

The fast and furious way that Hull plays golf can be attributed to her suffering with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The 28-year-old had previously said that she has feelings of impatience and even boredom on the golf course, but having received her diagnosis, she is better equipped to deal with it.

“I cope with things, obviously after being diagnosed with ADHD this year I kind of know my ways to cope with it now and know my routines. Sometimes I can be ‘cut offish’ and stuff, but it’s because I’m putting myself first and know my triggers and how to cope. I just do me. Routine is a big thing and the gym. Just concentrating on myself.”

When asked if she is rebellious, Hull admits that, “Maybe I am a little bit rebellious if that’s what it comes across as” Referring to the male critic of women’s golf that she challenged via social media, posting "Shall we sort this game out," she said:

“I find it quite funny really, I kind of like it. This guy tweeted saying he would beat me and then I replied saying ‘you can play off the four tees and I’ll give you shots, and I’d still beat you. Everyone saw it and made quite a big fuss out of it which was quite funny. People want this game to happen!”

Shall we sort this game out 👀 I’ll let him play off the red tees whilst I’ll play off the whites https://t.co/MAGfE4hprPSeptember 11, 2023 See more

