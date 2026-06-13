The Hidden Ways Golf Pros Deal With Pressure
As we reach the business end of the tournament at the International Series Morocco, Fergus Bisset has been watching how the pros are dealing with the pressure.
Golf can be stressful. For many of us, it’s stressful most of the time. In that way, the stress becomes normality and dealing with it should become easier… Perhaps.
I get nervous on the 1st tee in the Saturday medal at my home club, Banchory. At my other club, I always have a mild panic attack when playing my second shot into the 18th on the Old Course – I’m sure I’m going to knife it into the tourists watching from behind or shank it straight into a nicely parked Bentley outside the St Andrews Club.
I can’t even imagine how it would feel if you were playing for your living. The pressure on these guys is huge. For some, it’s about the money – those who aren’t quite at the very top of the pile can change their lives with a good result. They can pay off a mortgage, pay the school fees for the year etc.
Those for whom money is no longer an issue face different pressure. They face the pressure of expectation – the likes of Bubba this week: People expect him to perform well – sponsors, tournament organisers and fans demand it. That’s tough to live up to when you have a field of this quality to get past.
There’s also a personal desire to replicate prior achievements. The pressure a top-level professional puts themselves under to deliver to their full potential is intense.
Most of these players work with sports psychologists and other mind benders to try to keep their heads in the right place to play their best golf. That surely helps.
But they must use other little techniques they have learned over the years to keep themselves calm and swinging smoothly.
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I watched the players in the third round of the International Series Morocco and observed the following:
Routine
This is the fundamental method that all good players (pros especially) use to minimise the effects of pressure.
No matter what the shot, no matter how important it is, how difficult it is, whether it’s three off the tee or for an eagle, they will go through exactly the same routine every time. In that way, the brain says – “what’s the problem? I’ve done this a hundred thousand times before.”
You’ll see them stop and start again if their routine is just a little off. It’s not OCD exactly, it’s just ensuring that everything is the same. It also need not take forever. Amateurs could learn that a concise pre-shot routine, repeated each time, could keep the stress demons at bay in tough situations.
Eating and drinking
This is a key form of distraction the pros use on almost every hole. If they’re standing waiting, or even just walking between shots, more often than not they’ll have a gulp of water or a small bite of an energy bar.
Not only does that keep them hydrated and fuelled, but it also takes the mind off the stressful situation they are in.
Nicotine
In the old days, a high % of pros used to smoke. That was the ultimate distraction technique, and many found ciggies relaxing. Many also found them highly addictive and bad for your health mind you, so few rely on them now as a stress-busting crutch.
But golf pros have moved with the times like the rest of society. You see a number of them reaching for a cheeky vape between shots and, out here at the International Series Morocco, I’ve seen more than the odd circular-tin shaped bulge in players’ pockets – that’s nicotine pouches if you’re wondering…
The Caddie Interaction
Many players rely on their caddie for light relief. Some are dead serious and focused on their game the whole way round. Others will share jokes and stories with their caddie to take the seriousness out of the picture a little.
I saw Scott Vincent have a joint prayer or perhaps just a little head-to-head pep-talk with his caddie on the first tee on Saturday in Morocco. You could see they were in it together. Sharing the pressure is one way to reduce it!
Changing The Subject
Players who like to chat with their partners tend not to talk about golf too much. They bring up topics like; their kids, holidays with friends and family, TV shows… normal stuff. You won’t hear many of them discussing their rounds. Again – distraction techniques.
Calls of Nature
A good way to take the pressure off is to visit the conveniences. The players do it quite a bit. Bubba Watson seems to go into every bathroom he walks past – perhaps he is too well hydrated, using the drinking every shot distraction technique!
Travis Smyth decided he needed to go just a minute before his round-three tee time. That was a quick pit stop!
Anyway, those are some of the ways I’ve seen players deal with pressure on the golf course. If you have any techniques, please let us know in the comments box below.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
Fergus is also a level-three qualified Rules official and referee.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
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