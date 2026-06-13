The Hidden Ways Golf Pros Deal With Pressure

Golf can be stressful. For many of us, it’s stressful most of the time. In that way, the stress becomes normality and dealing with it should become easier… Perhaps.

I get nervous on the 1st tee in the Saturday medal at my home club, Banchory. At my other club, I always have a mild panic attack when playing my second shot into the 18th on the Old Course – I’m sure I’m going to knife it into the tourists watching from behind or shank it straight into a nicely parked Bentley outside the St Andrews Club.

I can’t even imagine how it would feel if you were playing for your living. The pressure on these guys is huge. For some, it’s about the money – those who aren’t quite at the very top of the pile can change their lives with a good result. They can pay off a mortgage, pay the school fees for the year etc.

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Those for whom money is no longer an issue face different pressure. They face the pressure of expectation – the likes of Bubba this week: People expect him to perform well – sponsors, tournament organisers and fans demand it. That’s tough to live up to when you have a field of this quality to get past.

There’s also a personal desire to replicate prior achievements. The pressure a top-level professional puts themselves under to deliver to their full potential is intense.

Most of these players work with sports psychologists and other mind benders to try to keep their heads in the right place to play their best golf. That surely helps.

But they must use other little techniques they have learned over the years to keep themselves calm and swinging smoothly.

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I watched the players in the third round of the International Series Morocco and observed the following:

Routine

Travis Smyth has a clear routine for every shot (Image credit: Asian Tour)

This is the fundamental method that all good players (pros especially) use to minimise the effects of pressure.

No matter what the shot, no matter how important it is, how difficult it is, whether it’s three off the tee or for an eagle, they will go through exactly the same routine every time. In that way, the brain says – “what’s the problem? I’ve done this a hundred thousand times before.”

You’ll see them stop and start again if their routine is just a little off. It’s not OCD exactly, it’s just ensuring that everything is the same. It also need not take forever. Amateurs could learn that a concise pre-shot routine, repeated each time, could keep the stress demons at bay in tough situations.

Eating and drinking

Get that water in (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a key form of distraction the pros use on almost every hole. If they’re standing waiting, or even just walking between shots, more often than not they’ll have a gulp of water or a small bite of an energy bar.

Not only does that keep them hydrated and fuelled, but it also takes the mind off the stressful situation they are in.

Nicotine

This was the old method of chilling out! (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the old days, a high % of pros used to smoke. That was the ultimate distraction technique, and many found ciggies relaxing. Many also found them highly addictive and bad for your health mind you, so few rely on them now as a stress-busting crutch.

But golf pros have moved with the times like the rest of society. You see a number of them reaching for a cheeky vape between shots and, out here at the International Series Morocco, I’ve seen more than the odd circular-tin shaped bulge in players’ pockets – that’s nicotine pouches if you’re wondering…

The Caddie Interaction

Bubba Watson and caddie (Image credit: Asian Tour)

Many players rely on their caddie for light relief. Some are dead serious and focused on their game the whole way round. Others will share jokes and stories with their caddie to take the seriousness out of the picture a little.

I saw Scott Vincent have a joint prayer or perhaps just a little head-to-head pep-talk with his caddie on the first tee on Saturday in Morocco. You could see they were in it together. Sharing the pressure is one way to reduce it!

Changing The Subject

Have a laugh and take the pressure off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players who like to chat with their partners tend not to talk about golf too much. They bring up topics like; their kids, holidays with friends and family, TV shows… normal stuff. You won’t hear many of them discussing their rounds. Again – distraction techniques.

Calls of Nature

A good way to take the pressure off is to visit the conveniences. The players do it quite a bit. Bubba Watson seems to go into every bathroom he walks past – perhaps he is too well hydrated, using the drinking every shot distraction technique!

Travis Smyth decided he needed to go just a minute before his round-three tee time. That was a quick pit stop!

Anyway, those are some of the ways I’ve seen players deal with pressure on the golf course. If you have any techniques, please let us know in the comments box below.