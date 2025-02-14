Meet The World’s First Smart Putter Used On Tour That Costs Over $1,000

Putter technology is a hot topic in golf with zero torque seemingly being the talk of the town. While some believed it to be a fad that would come and go, the recent adoption by many of major brands suggests it's here to stay. But there's another putter innovation that has caught our attention that could well change the way putters are designed forever.

It comes from French-based company Lemerle which has created the world's first 'Connected Putter' by incorporating a USB-rechargeable module that slots onto the back of the head. It uses three IMU’s (Inertial Measurement Units) to accurately track multiple data points during the putting stroke, such as loft, stroke, tempo and face angle.

The Lemerle putter offers a premium look and design (Image credit: Lemerle Golf)

DP World tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been using the Lemerle SM-71 putter this season and is currently ranked inside the top 50 in Putts Per Green In Regulation. While this can’t be purely put down to the putter, you’d imagine this unique mallet design putter and the technology available have helped him during practice sessions to improve his performance when stepping into competitive play.

To gain access to all of the data points, you are required to download the compatible smartphone app which offers real-time tracking during practice, as well as analysis features to be used upon completion of your round. If you just like the look of this putter, Lemerle even offers the same design in a 1907 non-connected option at a more palatable price point.

The data on offer from the Lemerle Putter (Image credit: Lemerle Golf)

You’d be right to question whether all of this tech is competition legal and the answer would be no. However, Lemerle is one step ahead here and rather than this putter being merely a very good training aid, you will receive another module with no sensors but identical in weight to ensure the same balance and feel during competitive play.

Lemerle putters are very much in their infancy - the putter is not on sale yet and is only available for preorder for 990 euros, which works out to over a thousand dollars at the current exchange rate. Aside from Lorenzo-Vera, it looks as though only one other player, a French golfer on the Hotel Planner Tour (formerly the Challenge Tour) is advertised as using the Lemerle putter in the professional game.

With how much professional golfers dive into the data and analytics of their game in order to glean marginal gains each time they step on the golf course, this provides a more seamless solution that alternatives like PuttLink and Capto EZ that we've tried before.

The Lemerle Golf putter as used by Mike Lorenzo-Vera on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Lemerle Golf)

While there’s no denying this putter is a stroke of genius and genuinely has me wondering if other manufacturers will consider making something similar, the club ultimately has to look good for golfers to want to buy and use it. To be fair to the Lemerle SM-71, I think it looks great! It's certainly unconventional but I like the shape, the contrast between the module and the rest of the body and there's a sightline at the front to assist with alignment.

This innovative putter is considerably more expensive than the majority of the best putters on the market but the detailed insights golfers can glean on how they roll their rock are invaluable. It will be interesting to see if the interest of more players is piqued over the next few months. Perhaps we will see something similar for other clubs in the bag soon? We've already seen TaylorMade create a Qi35 driver head with built in sensors so users can gain clubhead data more easily.

Every year golf club design changes with R&D teams finding new ways to increase on the performance of previous models and with technology seemingly ever-increasing in our world, It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we look back one day and remember it was Lemerle that started it all.