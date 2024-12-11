'In Europe, People Go Naked To Beaches All The Time, So I Don’t Really See The Difference’ – Grace Charis On Pushing Golf’s Dress Code Boundaries
Social media sensation Grace Charis takes golf's dress code debate to a new level
Golf’s dress code is always a hot topic, whether at club level or in professional circles. There’s always something to debate - a skort that’s a little too short, socks that aren’t the right length, or backward caps that draw disapproving looks.
Meanwhile, social media influencers such as Paige Spiranac and Grace Charis are taking golf fashion to another level, pushing boundaries and showcasing daring, skin-baring styles. It’s a clash of tradition and modern expression that keeps the conversation alive.
Spiranac, a former tour player, and Charis, who has dedicated herself to becoming a single-figure golfer, have amassed millions of followers, and in today’s social media-driven world, their success thrives on a culture that celebrates their influence (and their bodies), whether golf traditionalists like it or not.
In an interview with Golf Monthly, 21-year-old Charis, a naturally sporty former competitive rower, shared how she first took up golf during the Covid pandemic as a way to pass the time. Initially, when she began baring her body, her goal wasn’t to establish herself as a golfer but to generate views and make her mark in the creator space.
Since starting her golf journey, Charis has gained a deeper appreciation for the sport's traditions and values, acknowledging why her style might be considered unconventional. Yet, public opinion doesn’t bother her. “It’s a free world,” she says. “In Europe, people go naked to beaches all the time, so I don’t really see the difference.”
Charis’s signature revealing outfits aren’t going anywhere, but she’s recently joined her first golf club, Stonebridge Ranch in Texas, where she respects the dress code – a far cry from her early days at public courses and ranges.
“I enjoy dressing up for golf - fancy button-ups and golf skirts can be comfortable,” she says. “When I first started, I didn’t have the wardrobe of golf wear that I have now. Back then, I’d show up in ripped Vans, a t-shirt, and leggings - definitely not acceptable at any elite course.”
Though now a golf club member, Charis remains passionate about keeping the sport accessible and relaxed for young people. “I love the affordable side of golf because that’s how I learned the game,” she explains. “I’m more about the $80-a-month memberships where you get unlimited range balls and $10 rounds. Most people my age don’t have a ton of money or make a ton of money, so keeping it accessible is key.”
Charis believes that, unintentionally, her evolving profile is helping to break down the stuffiness often associated with golf. “I don’t think sports should be closed off to an inner circle,” she says. “At some golf clubs, it feels like you’re not part of them or not good enough to be included, and that’s a terrible feeling.”
A fan of Nelly Korda and with a twinkle in her eye when she mentions Viktor Hovland, Charis hasn’t faced much pushback on her choice of golf attire. However, she recalls one exception: “I was at an exclusive golf club in the Bahamas, and they told me my skirt was too short. They made me buy a new one that was almost down to my knees!”
