‘I Congratulate Golf's Governing Bodies For Spoiling A Great Game' – A Disgruntled Member Speaks Out Against The World Handicap System

There’s no question that the World Handicap System (WHS) is currently one of the most contentious issues, if not the most contentious issue, in UK club golf.

Up and down this country, unhappy mutterings are filtering from clubhouse lounges and dining rooms about handicap manipulation, unfair swings in handicap, the ineffectiveness of the Playing Conditions Calculation and, seemingly impossible winning scores in open competitions.

We have published numerous articles on WHS in recent months – from clubs taking matters into their own hands to club member attitudes towards nomadic golfers being troubling – and the amount of interest they receive demonstrates the strength of feeling among regular golfers.

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If you would like to share your views on WHS, please do so in the comments box below.

A recent piece of correspondence from one of our readers was so well argued that we felt it worthy of sharing with the widest possible audience. An email received from David Hayns, a 65-year-old with a 1.5 handicap, read as follows:

“In 51 years of playing golf (still at a high level), I can’t think of anything that has fractured grass roots golf more than WHS. I am totally anti the WHS and below are my reasons:



- It is abused despite appeals by The R&A.

- Where is the overwhelming support that the WHS stakeholders say there is??

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- In all the opens (including national events) I play in, as well as club events, the feeling against WHS is at least 95%.

- I liken it to VAR in football. Nearly everybody hates it but the stakeholders tell us it is good for us - nobody is listening!

- I feel totally disenfranchised by it. I am still around scratch. Not good enough to win scratch events at home anymore (at 65 I’m too old) but similarly, while I consider my handicap realistic, I am at best 6-8 shots off winning any weekend medal.

- New golfers (and I’m all for encouraging them) take out cards every time. It’s really slowed up play for the majority just going out for fun.

I congratulate The R&A and other governing bodies on spoiling a great game - change for change sake is clearly their aim!”

The World Handicap System is unpopular with some club golfers (Image credit: Future)

'Little Appetite To Address The Issue'

These were points I have heard echoed at many golf clubs across the country, and I can understand the frustration among long-serving players like David.

Golfers who had dedicated their lives to the sport feel let down by the move to the new system. I decided to follow up with David to hear more of his thoughts.

His frustrations are with the system and the governing bodies who have implemented it. “The stakeholders have little appetite to address the issues,” he says.

David feels that the old system, despite its own faults, was superior to what we have now, and he can’t see the benefits of the change. He likens the system in golf to horse racing:

“Few sports operate a handicap system, but horse racing is one sport that does. The principle of horse ratings (relating to handicap races) is very much based upon the horse’s best run.

"Of course, you will always get a horse or a golfer who improves rapidly and getting a rating realistic of their ability can take a few races or rounds of golf. Junior golfers very much fit this select group.

"The thing in racing is a horse’s rating doesn’t drop that quickly from four or five poor runs. In golf (under WHS) a 10 handicap can play to a 5 one weekend (clean up) and then by the next weekend be back playing off 10! The WHS cuts too slowly and raises too quickly.”

David is also not a fan of general play scores counting for handicap, “There should be no general play rounds unless you are new to golf or returning from serious injury.”

David vocalises a wider feeling that playing against your handicap is a thing of the past. The death of the buffer zone has taken away a key element of amateur club golf.

“Playing to your handicap or say scoring 36 points means nothing now,” says David. “This really disappoints me and I find now that all I have left is personal pride and where my scratch score sits comp to comp.”

When growing up, David played with a young golfer who was a plus handicap and went on to enjoy success as a professional. It makes him think about the “plus handicaps” of today.

“This chap was plus 3 when he turned pro and he was a real plus 3. There are golfers I am aware of who are plus 5 under WHS. There would be no comparison. My contemporary would be premier league and the current crop League 2.”

David is one of many long-standing competitive golfers who feel let down by WHS and that it does not serve their requirements within the game. David sums it up by saying:

“I often liken the WHS to insurance companies. If you are a long-standing loyal customer (player) you get completely shafted when the renewal comes in, but new customers (players) are the real beneficiaries.”

Do you agree with David, or do you have an alternative view? Let us know in the comments below.