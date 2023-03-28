The R&A Releases Video Guide On Rules Of Golf

The R&A has released of a new Quick Guide To The Rules Of Golf (opens in new tab) video to help take beginners through the basics.

For newcomers to the game, understanding the rules of golf and be something of a minefield. After all, there are some surprising rules that could catch you out and others that even experienced golfers still get wrong. Meanwhile, there are occasional reminders on social media of golfers applying their own interpretation of the rules. The video takes that potential confusion into account as it is assumes the viewer has very little knowledge of either the game or its rules.

Watch The Quick Rules Guide Here

Voiced by golf commentators Iona Stephen and Kit Alexander, the video contains easy-to-digest animation and footage from The Open and AIG Women’s Open to help takes viewer through 16 key areas. They include what to do before starting your round, understanding the different areas of the course, and how to proceed when you can’t play the ball as it lies.

Executive Director – Governance at The R&A Grant Moir said: “We want golfers at all levels to feel confident in playing by the Rules, particularly those who are new to the game. The Quick Guide video has been developed to provide easy-to-watch explanations of the most common situations golfers face on the course and to make the game more appealing and inclusive by showing that the basic Rules are actually very straightforward.”

Even though the video is aimed at beginners, it can also assist more experienced players. Meanwhile, on-screen text is used sparingly to make it easier for national associations to translate it and add subtitles. Subtitles are already available in 15 languages and will be accessible on the online versions of the video as well as the Official R&A Rules App (opens in new tab), which was revamped earlier this year.