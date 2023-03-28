The R&A Releases Video Guide On Rules Of Golf
The governing body has released the video to help take beginners through the basics of the Rules of Golf
The R&A has released of a new Quick Guide To The Rules Of Golf (opens in new tab) video to help take beginners through the basics.
For newcomers to the game, understanding the rules of golf and be something of a minefield. After all, there are some surprising rules that could catch you out and others that even experienced golfers still get wrong. Meanwhile, there are occasional reminders on social media of golfers applying their own interpretation of the rules. The video takes that potential confusion into account as it is assumes the viewer has very little knowledge of either the game or its rules.
Watch The Quick Rules Guide Here
Voiced by golf commentators Iona Stephen and Kit Alexander, the video contains easy-to-digest animation and footage from The Open and AIG Women’s Open to help takes viewer through 16 key areas. They include what to do before starting your round, understanding the different areas of the course, and how to proceed when you can’t play the ball as it lies.
Executive Director – Governance at The R&A Grant Moir said: “We want golfers at all levels to feel confident in playing by the Rules, particularly those who are new to the game. The Quick Guide video has been developed to provide easy-to-watch explanations of the most common situations golfers face on the course and to make the game more appealing and inclusive by showing that the basic Rules are actually very straightforward.”
Even though the video is aimed at beginners, it can also assist more experienced players. Meanwhile, on-screen text is used sparingly to make it easier for national associations to translate it and add subtitles. Subtitles are already available in 15 languages and will be accessible on the online versions of the video as well as the Official R&A Rules App (opens in new tab), which was revamped earlier this year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
