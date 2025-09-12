I Went To The Driving Range At Lunch And I’ve Discovered The Secret To Golf…

Exciting news, eh? I certainly think so.

I do feel obliged though to start this piece with a small caveat. This may not be the very first time that I’ve had an epiphany of this type.

But this time, I really think I might have cracked it. I’ve had to crack my back to do it, so I seriously hope so.

In the past I’ve had some great visits to the driving range where I’ve discovered monumental things about the basics of golf.

I have re-understood the grip, mastered the one-piece takeaway, stopped coming over the top, visualised the path of the clubhead while swinging with my eyes closed, stopped taking it away inside, begun waiting for the hit, tried lifting the left heel and squatting like Sam Snead, I’ve shortened my swing, lengthened my swing, kept it somewhere in the middle… All these things, I have done.

And for a short spell at least, some shorter spells than others, all these things have helped me play a bit better.

Fergus making an attempt at it... (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Until now I have only been able to find very temporary secrets to golf. This time though, I think I have it… It’s so basic but so easy not to do… I, or one must turn properly away from, and through the ball.

I know – You know that. I know that. But I haven’t been doing it properly, and maybe you haven’t been either.

For a few years now (I’m in my mid 40s), I’ve had muscular upper back pain and stiffness, and my golf has suffered.

I’ve had physio, I stretch, I’ve tried so many methods to stop it twinging and hurting through the swing. Predominantly though, what I’ve been doing most to protect it is not turning through the ball.

I’ve been too “armsy” at times. At other times, I try to compensate with the lower half of the body and do too much with the legs, not allowing the upper body a chance to keep up.

What I discovered today is that, if I turn everything together slowly, without snatching, everything works in unison and I can produce a fluid and pain-free swing.

Basically, if I actually turn my back away from and then through the ball, it doesn’t hurt. If I keep it rigid and try and slash with the arms or throw my hips around, then it does hurt.

The secret for me is to think about starting the swing with my upper back – with those muscles that I find stiffen up. I mustn’t start with my arms, nor with my legs. If I start by using the big trapezius muscles to turn, then everything else, arms, hips and legs follow and turn away at a steady rate.

Then, when I’ve turned my upper back as far as those trapezius muscles will go, and have completed a full backswing, I can start thinking about turning them steadily back round again.

If I then take it past the starting point and on to as far as those upper back muscles will go the other way round, I find myself having completed a full follow through.

My god – written down, it seems even simpler than it does in my head. Complete a good turn in both directions, starting with the big muscles of the back and the rest of the body will come along for the ride.

It’s just something I haven’t been thinking about. I’ve been looking for technical tricks and anything to avoid putting in the real effort of making a proper golf swing.

Even if it feels stiff, even if it hurts a little, if I turn properly and don’t lead with the arms, I hit it straighter and with more power.

Right, I know it now. I just have to keep on doing it. And, of course, I must keep stretching so my back stays as limber as possible. I’m off for a quick stretch now!

Oh… and I also mustn’t forget to stop getting ahead of it… but that’s another swing thought for another day.