10 Minutes To Go Until You Tee Off... Drop The Driver Immediately And Try This Instead!

How different players prepare for a round fascinates me, as there as so many different approaches and contrasting attitudes to a warm-up in golf.

Some players, like me, tend to arrive very early and go through the bag to shake off the rust - and desperately trying to find a centred strike with driver. This can have it's benefits, but I also tend to get in my own head a little bit when things don't go to plan on the range.

Others arrive five minutes before their off, stumble out of the car and sprint to the first tee without even hitting a ball - which is quite frankly ludicrous.

We aren't expecting you to bust out the 10 best golf exercises in the car park, but going in cold is almost certainly going to hold you back in the scoring department, so what should you be doing instead?

To be honest, we probably need to find a happy medium between my obsessive state and the almost horizontal laid back approach.

So, once you have hit a few (and I mean a few) balls on the range to warm up those muscles, make sure you leave 10 minutes before your tee time to try Clive Tucker's expert pre-round prep routine... you won't regret it!

Ultimate 10-Minute Pre-Round Preparation Routine For Golfers

We can all be guilty (sometimes) of spending a little too long with the driver or irons in hand before a round, if you make time for a warm-up at all, but this often means neglecting the equally important aspects of short game and putting.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Warming up with the flatstick is something that all good putters do, so don't be left behind due to poor timekeeping or a misguided need to rip one more with your driver before you walk over to the first tee.

In this perfect pre-round preparation routine, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Clive Tucker explains how you can spend your last 10 minutes like a pro, utilising the time to prime your putting prowess and get comfortable on the greens.

I've tried it - and it works! Give it a go and let us know how you get on in the comments box below.

Tips by... Tips by... Clive Tucker PGA Professional And Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Clive spent ten years as a playing professional before making the move into elite coaching. He's worked with a number of Tour professionals, and one of his great strengths is being able to tailor his instruction for each student no matter what their level.

First Five Minutes

Take three balls and putt them to the same hole to get a feel for speed control when putting, before moving on to another hole.

Why three? With two, if you leave the first putt short, you’ll instinctively hit the next one harder, but that just means you’ve been able to adjust. If you then repeat that better putt with the third ball, you’ve learned and remembered something.

Next Four Minutes

For the next four minutes, focus on those testers you’ll invariably face to maintain momentum in your round.

Putt three balls from different angles to the same hole from two-and-a-half to three feet to get a feel for these must-make putts. Each putt will be slightly different, but if you make all three, move the balls a putter grip further away and repeat.

This pre-round preparation routine is the perfect way to settle you down over those early putts during your round (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

Final Minute

For the final minute, simply knock the three balls in from 18ins as it just feels good to see the ball going into the hole immediately before you play.

Do this twice before heading out to the 1st tee. Putts of this length might be virtually unmissable, but that’s the whole point – your final memory before you tee off will be the sight and sound of the ball going in!

There is no better sound than the golf ball rolling into the hole - so be sure to pay your putting some attention before you reach the first tee (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)