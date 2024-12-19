'I Have PTSD From Bermuda Shorts And Oversized Polo Shirts!' - Why The Latest Fashion Is The Secret To Getting Women Back Into Golf

A couple of weeks ago, I met a friend for lunch after playing 9 holes. I was wearing a fitted white collared shirt, a hot pink skirt and the same pink and white spikeless shoes I golfed in.

“Your outfit is making me want to golf again,” she said. A former college golfer, my friend had golfed most of her life, but had taken a break over the past several years. Lately, she’s been itching to start playing again. Shopping for new golf clothes was helping her motivation to get back out there, and the concept of wearing those same clothes after the round – apparently was something to celebrate.

Knit sweater vests, bulky bottoms, shirts marketed for women that were clearly copies of the men’s style, outdated colors and patterns: For years, these were the standard options for female golfers. When I talk to women who have golfed for decades, they literally cringe over the memories of themselves in golf clothes. It’s not exactly a set up to build confidence in young girls trying a new activity.

Golf apparel brand consultant Christina Parsells started golfing in middle school and continued to play at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She jokes, "I have PTSD from Bermuda shorts, ill-fitting, large bottoms that went below the knees and oversized tops that I had to get tailored to fit.

These stories put into perspective how far women’s golf fashion has come. I started golfing regularly about a year and a half ago and I’ve had no trouble finding fun patterns and flattering styles, athletic and comfortable materials, skirts and pants that are practical for golfing and appropriate for keeping on after the round.

I can walk into most retail stores and more times than not, find something acceptable to wear on a golf course.

Flattering Clothing Encourages On-Course Confidence

As more women take up golf – the pandemic brought out hundreds of thousands of new female golfers – the demand for more clothing options is naturally increasing. Women want more than the tiny retail space previously allocated for our oversized skorts.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“What I’ve noticed the most, is women want options that they can also wear off the golf course,” said Parsells, who has surveyed thousands of women about their golf fashion choices.

This was the motivation behind California-based Pirdie , founded by three friends who started golfing during Covid, and the dozens of other women-owned businesses that cater specifically to the clothing and accessories that let women express their personalities and have fun while learning a new activity.

Pirdie Golf clothing (Image credit: Pirdie Golf)

Companies that sold only male clothing, like TravisMathew , Peter Millar and Bad Birdie , recently launched women’s lines; mainstream athletic clothing companies, such as Lululemon, offer items for the golf course or tennis court, and designer brands Tory Burch and G/Fore came out with a line of higher-end golf clothes and accessories.

And although apparel rules differ from course-to-course, many clubs have loosened requirements for skirt length and collared shirts, giving women more flexibility to experiment with what works for them.

G/Fore (Image credit: G/Fore)

This is all exciting progress; I’ll continue to support women-owned companies that inspire us to feel comfortable on the golf course. But, as the number of new female golfers continues to outpace new male golfers, there’s more retail growing to do, too.

Plus-size golf clothes are hard to find, along with golf shorts for women who prefer not to wear skirts or dresses. And I think we all agree that we would love more pockets. Personally, I’m still on the hunt for the perfect pair of waterproof winter golf pants.

Where To Shop For Women's Golf Clothes

If you’re a new golfer, and don’t know where to start to find the best women's golf clothes, try these brands. I like clothes that I can wear golfing, but can also wear to lunch, errands and school pick-up – and I might even get asked by some non-golfers where I got that cute half-zip pullover:

Bad Birdie : If you like bold patterns and color, this is your stop. The shirts are unique and colorful (although many neutral options are available, too) and the material is stretchy, so it’s flattering for a range of body types. Bad Birdie also features a junior golf section for girls and boys.

New Balance : The golf shoes are similar to NB’s everyday sneakers, reasonably priced and available in several colors. They are the most comfortable shoes I’ve personally ever worn (both on and off the golf course).

Vuori (Image credit: Vuori)

Foray Golf : Female golfers design Foray’s apparel, available in lots of patterns and lengths; plus, the company regularly refreshes seasonal styles. Try the belt bag that fits perfectly into a pushcart and is useful to carry for the rest of the day.

Calia : A fitness clothing brand designed by women that also has an extensive golf line with various skirt lengths and styles, sleeveless and long sleeve tops, hats and golf bags.