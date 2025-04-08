From Body-Baring To Dialed In: Grace Charis Redefines Golf Fashion
Influential golf content creator Grace Charis launches new apparel brand
One of golf’s most influential content creators, Grace Charis, known for her body-baring slo-mo swing videos, is switching things up. With the launch of her new apparel brand, Dialed Golf, she’s embracing a more covered-up look, blending performance with style in a fresh new way.
With over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, 3 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Charis has built a massive following since picking up golf during the Covid era. She’s since dedicated herself to becoming a single-figure golfer, and now, through her brand Dialed Golf, she’s aiming to redefine what it means to be a modern golf influencer and athlete, inspiring a new generation to embrace the sport and their most authentic selves.
The collection is designed for golfers who seek adventure, connection, and personal growth on and off the course and features a selection of golf polos, hoodies, pullovers, V-neck wool sweaters, T-shirts, hats, and visors for the modern golfer. Whether navigating a rugged course, traveling to a new destination, or simply embracing the game’s challenges, Charis wants to ensure players are always ready to “Get Dialed.”
“Golf is more than a sport; it’s a way to see the world, meet new people, and push yourself to new limits. With Dialed Golf, we’re creating apparel that represents that mindset, gear that’s functional, stylish, and made for those who want to experience everything golf has to offer,” says Charis.
All apparel items, available on the website (www.dialedgolf.com), are reasonably priced between $40-$120. The brand is approaching its mission through storytelling, sharing real golf experiences, cultural discoveries, and community-driven moments that resonate with those who see golf as more than just a game, but as a way to experience life.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
