Everyone Loves A Deal, And Now Flag & Anthem Have 30% Off Their Whole Site

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For those who haven't heard of Flag & Anthem, they are a premium clothing brand which was founded in 2016. According to the site, it was formed by 'two guys who have been making clothes for over 20 years.'

As well as everyday clothing, the company also provides a MadeFlex Golf Collection which, at this time, is an additional 30% off sitewide! Simply go onto the Flag & Anthem site and, by using code GOLFMONTHLY30, you can grab yourself a huge discount. What's more, it's not just clothing that the code can be used for, but also accessories like belts and hats!

Having previously tested their apparel, we know that Flag & Anthem produce some of the best men's golf shirts, best golf tops and best golf shorts on the market, with the models tested including the Beaufort Flamingo Polo, Torrance Quarter Zip Pullover and MadeFlex Any-Wear Hybrid Rip-Stop Short.

The common theme throughout our testing was the versatility and materials used within the products. Both the polo and pullover items could be worn on the course with a pair of golf trousers, but could be worn to any social event with a pair of jeans.

Polo-wise, it has built-in UPF sun protection and moisture wicking material, which is ideal for those hotter days on the course. What's more, it is extremely lightweight and breathable and comes in a tailored fit, with the flamingo and cocktail print offering something different in a heathered colorway. If the look isn't for you, Flag & Anthem have an array of options that will suit.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Along with the polo, the pullover and shorts both feature four-way stretch that won't limit your range of movement in the swing. Again, their versatile design means they can be worn on and off the course, with both also providing moisture-wicking materials to keep you cool and dry in the most extreme conditions.

Currently, there is an additional 30% off sitewide at Flag & Anthem and, by using code the GOLFMONTHLY30, you will be grabbing some excellent deals on a variety of products, such as their polos, pullovers, vests, jackets, pants, shorts and accessories.