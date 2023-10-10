Everyone Loves A Deal, And Now Flag & Anthem Have 30% Off Their Whole Site
Looking for premium golf apparel that won't break the bank? Currently, at Flag & Anthem, you can save 30% on their range!
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
For those who haven't heard of Flag & Anthem, they are a premium clothing brand which was founded in 2016. According to the site, it was formed by 'two guys who have been making clothes for over 20 years.'
As well as everyday clothing, the company also provides a MadeFlex Golf Collection which, at this time, is an additional 30% off sitewide! Simply go onto the Flag & Anthem site and, by using code GOLFMONTHLY30, you can grab yourself a huge discount. What's more, it's not just clothing that the code can be used for, but also accessories like belts and hats!
Flag & Anthem Beaufort Flamingo Polo | 30% off at Flag & Anthem
Was $59.50 Now $41.65
Having tested this item, we know that there is great versatility on offer, as well as high-quality moisture wicking materials, at 30% off.
Flag & Anthem Torrance Quarter Zip Pullover | 30% off at Flag & Anthem
Was $69.50 Now $48.65
Including a four-way stretch and lightweight yet warm materials, the Torrance Quarter Zip Pullover is an excellently understated piece.
Flag & Anthem Madeflex Any-Wear Hybrid Cotton Pant | 30% off at Flag & Anthem
Was $69.50 Now $48.65
Available in a number of sizes and color options, the Hybrid Cotton Pant is constructed of a lightweight and breathable stretch fabric that delivers UPF 30 sun protection.
Check out Flag & Anthem's full range of Pants here
Having previously tested their apparel, we know that Flag & Anthem produce some of the best men's golf shirts, best golf tops and best golf shorts on the market, with the models tested including the Beaufort Flamingo Polo, Torrance Quarter Zip Pullover and MadeFlex Any-Wear Hybrid Rip-Stop Short.
The common theme throughout our testing was the versatility and materials used within the products. Both the polo and pullover items could be worn on the course with a pair of golf trousers, but could be worn to any social event with a pair of jeans.
Polo-wise, it has built-in UPF sun protection and moisture wicking material, which is ideal for those hotter days on the course. What's more, it is extremely lightweight and breathable and comes in a tailored fit, with the flamingo and cocktail print offering something different in a heathered colorway. If the look isn't for you, Flag & Anthem have an array of options that will suit.
Along with the polo, the pullover and shorts both feature four-way stretch that won't limit your range of movement in the swing. Again, their versatile design means they can be worn on and off the course, with both also providing moisture-wicking materials to keep you cool and dry in the most extreme conditions.
Currently, there is an additional 30% off sitewide at Flag & Anthem and, by using code the GOLFMONTHLY30, you will be grabbing some excellent deals on a variety of products, such as their polos, pullovers, vests, jackets, pants, shorts and accessories.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
These TaylorMade Spider GT Putters Are At The Lowest Price We Have Ever Seen Them
Three TaylorMade putters have seen substantial reductions of 40% in the Amazon Prime Big Deals event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Multiple Versions Of Our Favorite Package Set Are Now 15% Off
A package set is a great way to get into the game of golf, and now, one of the best and our favorite is 15% off
By Matt Cradock Published