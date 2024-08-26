Did The AIG Women's Open Signal A Wind Of Change For Women's Golf?

As the final putt dropped to the bottom of the hallowed cup on the 18th green at the Old Course, StAndrews, I watched in delight as a crowd of young girls celebrated Lydia Ko’s victory. It was wonderful to see. It made me realise just how much the golfing landscape has changed for the women’s game in the decade since the tournament was last here at the Home of Golf.

Back in 2013 a fresh-faced Stacy Lewis took the title and the winner’s cheque for $402,583. Fast forward eleven years and the total prize-pot is more than three and a half times bigger this year - a record $9.5 million, with Ko taking home a sizeable $1.425 million winner’s pay cheque. That’s more than £500,000 more than last year. Now that’s change.



Although decent prize money is a huge step in the right direction for equality in the game of golf, it’s still a small drop in the North Sea compared to when the Open Championship rolls into town. I was here two years ago when Cameron Smith collected the Claret Jug in the historic 150th playing of the Open Championship and you couldn’t buy a spectator ticket for love nor money.

Just under 53,000 spectators came through the Old Course gates for the AIG Women’s Open this year. A thousand more than last year at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey and, for the first time ever, there were more tickets bought by women than men on Saturday.

Nelly Korda signs autographs for young girls (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mind you, the rather clever inclusion of a festival village and a Saturday night concert most definitely succeeded in drawing in the crowds. As the sun set on Saturday, spectators were treated to a vocal masterclass from former X-Factor finalist-turned TV celebrity, star of Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Fleur East.

Then followed the much anticipated headline act, the rather gorgeous male solo artist Tom Grennan, who belted out big tunes to the delight of the flocks of families who came to hear him perform. What a fabulous evening concert it was. The concert really does have the desired effect of bringing a younger audience in to watch the golf.

It was a delight to see so many families out walking the fairways and afterwards taking part in the fun games in the festival village. For many, no doubt their very first introduction to the sport. What a great way to get a club and a putter into the hands of those who have never been exposed to golf before.

Festival Village Flaw

If I had to pick fault with the tournament, it would be that the festival village at St Andrews was located outside the perimeter of the course in a rather cut-off location - an awfully long walk away from the action, so you weren’t able to really pop back and forth. It also offered very little in the way of shelter from the inclement weather, which was also very much lacking out on the course.

Another criticism of the festival village was that everything was very spread out and there just didn’t feel like there were enough stalls to fill the huge space, so it felt a bit empty and lifeless at times.

If you had attended the AIG at Walton Heath Golf Club last year you would have discovered that nearly all the games this year were exactly the same, even the crazy putting course was identical, a fact that my rather savvy 10-year-old son was keen to point out. It would have been nice to have had a few new attractions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Or Flop

When I attend a sporting event, I always get excited about visiting the shop to see what best women's golf clothes are on sale. When I stepped inside the shop at the AIG Women’s Open I was a little bit disappointed.

There really wasn’t a huge amount of apparel on sale and the prices were high. My mum, who had been looking forward to a spot of retail therapy all afternoon after getting windswept on the links, was particularly surprised to find very few brands, so little choice and a distinct lack of larger sizes. We were in and out in five minutes.

Value For Money

It always annoys me when you pay good money for your entry ticket to a tournament and then once inside you find that everything is very over-priced, especially the food and drinks. This is not a criticism exclusive to the AIG Women’s Open by any means, but wouldn’t it be lovely, just for once, to get some change from a tenner for a burger, portion of chips or a drink.

Sessions Stage

One area that I think the AIG Women’s Open could make more of is the Sessions Stage. This small tent within the festival village had some really fantastic live interviews and chats with players, such as former Solheim Cup captain and upcoming GB&I Curtis Cup captain Catriona Matthew. Yet there was very little made of it. I sat in on Catriona’s session interview and she was both insightful and entertaining, with an audience of less than fifty people listening.

Up Close To The Action

Lydia Ko plays her approach shot to the Old Course 1st green (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one thing I love about attending a women’s tournament is how close you can get to the players. At many points over the four days I actually felt as though I was walking the course alone with one group or another. It’s a very different experience from going to a men’s tour event when you are often stood 10 deep behind the ropes clambering to get a view of the action.

There’s so much you can learn from watching women play, they are so relatable. The wonderful rhythm to their golf swing, the sweet ball striking, the pure putting. The men’s game for me has become all about power and putting. The women’s game, thankfully, is still a showcase of skill and finesse. Just one of the many reasons why I think that attending a women’s championship is under-rated.

Star In The Making

Lottie Woad (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the highlights of the AIG Women’s Open for me was getting to watch rising star Lottie Woad play superb golf to win the Smyth Salver for the leading amateur. The young English player looked incredibly comfortable performing alongside her professional peers, putting on an almost flawless display of golf in very tough conditions with her long-time club coach Luke Bone carrying her bag.

The 20-year-old finished one-under-par, capping off a dream year including winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur back in April. But there’s little time for Woad to celebrate as she now heads straight back down south to compete in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale Golf Club from 30 August-1 September.

There’s no doubt that the AIG Women's Open is continuing to evolve and attract a more diverse audience, which is a big part of The R&A's commitment and strategy to help generate greater interest and participation in the women's game. The final women's Major of the year did a great job in showcasing the world's best female players at the world's most iconic course and I'm already looking forward to Royal Porthcawl in 2025 when the AIG Women's Open will become the largest ever women's sporting event staged in Wales.