Did The AIG Women's Open Signal A Wind Of Change For Women's Golf?
Carly Frost reflects on the AIG Women's Open. Here are her key takeaways from the final women's Major of the season
As the final putt dropped to the bottom of the hallowed cup on the 18th green at the Old Course, StAndrews, I watched in delight as a crowd of young girls celebrated Lydia Ko’s victory. It was wonderful to see. It made me realise just how much the golfing landscape has changed for the women’s game in the decade since the tournament was last here at the Home of Golf.
Back in 2013 a fresh-faced Stacy Lewis took the title and the winner’s cheque for $402,583. Fast forward eleven years and the total prize-pot is more than three and a half times bigger this year - a record $9.5 million, with Ko taking home a sizeable $1.425 million winner’s pay cheque. That’s more than £500,000 more than last year. Now that’s change.
Although decent prize money is a huge step in the right direction for equality in the game of golf, it’s still a small drop in the North Sea compared to when the Open Championship rolls into town. I was here two years ago when Cameron Smith collected the Claret Jug in the historic 150th playing of the Open Championship and you couldn’t buy a spectator ticket for love nor money.
Just under 53,000 spectators came through the Old Course gates for the AIG Women’s Open this year. A thousand more than last year at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey and, for the first time ever, there were more tickets bought by women than men on Saturday.
Mind you, the rather clever inclusion of a festival village and a Saturday night concert most definitely succeeded in drawing in the crowds. As the sun set on Saturday, spectators were treated to a vocal masterclass from former X-Factor finalist-turned TV celebrity, star of Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Fleur East.
Then followed the much anticipated headline act, the rather gorgeous male solo artist Tom Grennan, who belted out big tunes to the delight of the flocks of families who came to hear him perform. What a fabulous evening concert it was. The concert really does have the desired effect of bringing a younger audience in to watch the golf.
It was a delight to see so many families out walking the fairways and afterwards taking part in the fun games in the festival village. For many, no doubt their very first introduction to the sport. What a great way to get a club and a putter into the hands of those who have never been exposed to golf before.
Festival Village Flaw
If I had to pick fault with the tournament, it would be that the festival village at St Andrews was located outside the perimeter of the course in a rather cut-off location - an awfully long walk away from the action, so you weren’t able to really pop back and forth. It also offered very little in the way of shelter from the inclement weather, which was also very much lacking out on the course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Another criticism of the festival village was that everything was very spread out and there just didn’t feel like there were enough stalls to fill the huge space, so it felt a bit empty and lifeless at times.
If you had attended the AIG at Walton Heath Golf Club last year you would have discovered that nearly all the games this year were exactly the same, even the crazy putting course was identical, a fact that my rather savvy 10-year-old son was keen to point out. It would have been nice to have had a few new attractions.
Shop Or Flop
When I attend a sporting event, I always get excited about visiting the shop to see what best women's golf clothes are on sale. When I stepped inside the shop at the AIG Women’s Open I was a little bit disappointed.
There really wasn’t a huge amount of apparel on sale and the prices were high. My mum, who had been looking forward to a spot of retail therapy all afternoon after getting windswept on the links, was particularly surprised to find very few brands, so little choice and a distinct lack of larger sizes. We were in and out in five minutes.
Value For Money
It always annoys me when you pay good money for your entry ticket to a tournament and then once inside you find that everything is very over-priced, especially the food and drinks. This is not a criticism exclusive to the AIG Women’s Open by any means, but wouldn’t it be lovely, just for once, to get some change from a tenner for a burger, portion of chips or a drink.
Sessions Stage
One area that I think the AIG Women’s Open could make more of is the Sessions Stage. This small tent within the festival village had some really fantastic live interviews and chats with players, such as former Solheim Cup captain and upcoming GB&I Curtis Cup captain Catriona Matthew. Yet there was very little made of it. I sat in on Catriona’s session interview and she was both insightful and entertaining, with an audience of less than fifty people listening.
Up Close To The Action
The one thing I love about attending a women’s tournament is how close you can get to the players. At many points over the four days I actually felt as though I was walking the course alone with one group or another. It’s a very different experience from going to a men’s tour event when you are often stood 10 deep behind the ropes clambering to get a view of the action.
There’s so much you can learn from watching women play, they are so relatable. The wonderful rhythm to their golf swing, the sweet ball striking, the pure putting. The men’s game for me has become all about power and putting. The women’s game, thankfully, is still a showcase of skill and finesse. Just one of the many reasons why I think that attending a women’s championship is under-rated.
Star In The Making
One of the highlights of the AIG Women’s Open for me was getting to watch rising star Lottie Woad play superb golf to win the Smyth Salver for the leading amateur. The young English player looked incredibly comfortable performing alongside her professional peers, putting on an almost flawless display of golf in very tough conditions with her long-time club coach Luke Bone carrying her bag.
The 20-year-old finished one-under-par, capping off a dream year including winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur back in April. But there’s little time for Woad to celebrate as she now heads straight back down south to compete in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale Golf Club from 30 August-1 September.
There’s no doubt that the AIG Women's Open is continuing to evolve and attract a more diverse audience, which is a big part of The R&A's commitment and strategy to help generate greater interest and participation in the women's game. The final women's Major of the year did a great job in showcasing the world's best female players at the world's most iconic course and I'm already looking forward to Royal Porthcawl in 2025 when the AIG Women's Open will become the largest ever women's sporting event staged in Wales.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future. Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
-
Automatic Qualifiers Announced For International And US Presidents Cup Teams
The first six players have been confirmed for the International Team and Team USA for the biennial match at Royal Montreal Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Our Most Requested Product Ever' - TaylorMade Reveals TP5 and TP5x Stripe Golf Balls
For the first time, 360° ClearPath Alignment will be available on TaylorMade's top performing TP5 and TP5x golf balls
By Dan Parker Published
-
An In-Depth Preview To The AIG Women's Open, The Major Everyone Wants To Win....
Who will lift the coveted AIG Women's Open trophy? Reflection and predictions for the final women's Major of the year
By Alison Root Published
-
New adidas x JAY3LLE Collection Infuses Energy Into Women’s Golf Fashion
adidas and JAY3LLE have come together to create new bold and dynamic golf apparel for women
By Alison Root Published
-
7 Ways Golf Clubs Can (And Should) Be More Welcoming To Juniors
Here's PGA Professional Emma Booth's advice for golf clubs on the best ways to make junior golfers feel more welcome
By Emma Booth Published
-
Replacing Irons And Woods With A Hybrid?... How To Decide The Equivalent Number Loft
Choosing a hybrid can be confusing. Carly Frost helps you understand the decision-making process
By Carly Frost Published
-
Let's Not Kid Ourselves... Data On Participation Numbers Doesn't Seem To Match The Reality
Women's golf is in the best place it's ever been, but we consider why many golf clubs have the right to question this
By Alison Root Published
-
Is This The Most Eye-Catching Women’s Golf Shoe Yet?
Duca del Cosma teams up with athletic wear brand Lucky in Love to produce a limited-edition golf shoe
By Alison Root Published
-
Man Fears Female Golf Pro Will Look Like Paige Spiranac And Distract His Grandson... What Social Media Is Telling Us About The Women's Game
PGA Professional Emma Booth provides an insight into what we can learn about women's golf through social media
By Emma Booth Published
-
Heading To The 1st Tee? Stop Right There! This Data Proves Why The Range Might Be A Better Choice...
Getting better at golf requires more than just playing regularly on the course, with the data suggesting that practise time could be the key to success...
By Carly Frost Published