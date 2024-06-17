Bryson DeChambeau Just Delivered The Best Major Championship Since Tiger's 2019 Masters Win – Here Are 5 Reasons Why...

As Bryson DeChambeau stood over a long bunker shot on the 18th at Pinehurst No.2, knowing that getting the ball up and down for par would lead to a second US Open win, the golfing world was totally entranced.

My perception of Bryson as a character in recent years has altered drastically, transforming from a pantomime villain to this box-office superstar that our sport desperately needs.

After making the putt that sealed his second Major win, the unfiltered and unapologetic joy he exuded said a lot about his mentality - he really cares and he is prepared to show it.

While many faltered around a treacherously tough, yet perfectly set-up Pinehurst, Bryson stood up tall and went on the offensive. In the moments that mattered, DeChambeau took the small victories that ultimately accumulated to a momentous win, and one that I believe personified Major Championship golf.

With records being shattered at the PGA Championship last month, I was starting to become disillusioned with the top tests in golf, but Bryson restored my faith by delivering the best Major Championship since Tiger's famous 2019 comeback win, and here are five reasons why...

1. Pinehurst No.2 Was The Perfect Venue

Much of the success around Major weeks ultimately comes down to the course, and Pinehurst No.2 certainly lived up to its reputation. Don't get me wrong, I don't necessarily want to see players struggle for par every week, but the US Open should be hard!

Throughout the week, plenty of claims were made about whether or not the course was 'fair' – but I struggle to see the validity in claims that it was not. Everyone played on the same track, under relatively consistent conditions, and ultimately some coped well and some didn't.

Clearly, some players racked up a few more bad breaks than others, but that's golf and this is a Major test. Fundamentally, when you compare the US Open setup to the docile conditions of Valhalla last month, there really is only one winner.

2. The Leaderboard Was Stacked

If you asked me to create the perfect leaderboard going into Sunday at a Major Championship, it wouldn't have been far off what we were treated to at the US Open.

The storylines were plentiful. Whether it was McIlroy bidding to end his Major drought, Ludvig Aberg seeking a debut win, fan favourites Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton creating a must-watch pairing, recent Major Champion Xander Schauffele lurking, Collin Morikawa just close enough to potentially grab a third-leg of the career grand slam, or Bryson conducting the crowd like they were his own personal orchestra – this had it all.

When you add the fact the McIlroy played with Ryder Cup rival Patrick Cantlay, and the potentially awkward under-current of 'Hat Gate' bubbling away, there simply was not enough popcorn to get me through that blockbuster Sunday.

3. Bryson DeChambeau's Methodical Approach

I am fascinated by the way Bryson approaches the game of golf. The level of detail in which he focuses on each aspect of his performance is exemplary, and the passion for his craft is evident for all to see.

Throughout the tournament, fans were regularly treated to insightful nuggets about DeChambeau's preparations, including a tongue in cheek remark about his 'salty balls'.

Changing his driver head prior to the final round was peak-Bryson, but that sort of ingenuity is what makes him great and I am sure that plenty of other players could learn a thing or two from the newly-crowned two-time Major Champion.

4. The 'Bad Shot' Lottery

At so many tour level events, bad shots go unpunished by the course. Long rough around the greens or flanking the fairways is no match for the strength and creativity of the modern day player, but Pinehurst No.2 was different.

The rough on this occasion was replaced by an unpredictable landscape of sand, gorse bushes, wire grass and all manner of nasties. Errant tee shots or poorly executed approaches were punished by a lottery of lies, and that is a show I am totally here for.

I suppose this again circles back to the argument of 'fair', but only in adversity do we get to see some of the coolest and most innovative shots being played by the world's best players.

5. Raw Emotion

Human connection is everything in sport, and occasionally that can feel absent from elite level golf. In the regular season, it's not unfamiliar to see a winning putt holed followed by a friendly handshake with the caddies and a subdued walk to the scorers hut – like it meant very little.

I understand that some events mean more than others, but I must admit I felt engaged by the raw emotion on display at the end of this US Open. Bryson's roar was reminiscent of Tiger's in 2019, and his child-like outpouring of joy would have been relatable to so many golf fans who would feel exactly the same in his situation.

On the flip-side of that, while I was gutted for Rory and understand he will be disheartened by the outcome, his response to the final couple of holes optimised the range of emotions felt on the golf course and re-enforced the narrative that it's ok to show your disappointment when you don't quite achieve something you have worked so hard for.

Rory will bounce back, hopefully quickly, but I believe the way forward for our sport is to openly share the highs and lows of our emotions and embrace the impact that has on connecting players with fans on a human level.