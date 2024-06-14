Major Champion Calls Pinehurst No.2 'Most Overrated Course In The World'
The 1989 Open champion tweeted that he was "ready for abuse" when admitting his feelings about this year's US Open venue
Pinehurst No.2 is one of the world's most famous and loved golf courses, with the stunning North Carolina layout hosting its fourth US Open this week.
It is receiving huge acclaim from players and fans alike, although one Major champion took the opposite view in calling it the world's most overrated golf course.
Mark Calcavecchia, the 1989 Open Champion at Royal Troon, made his feelings clear on X (formerly Twitter), where he said he is "ready for some abuse" before making his bold Pinehurst No.2 take.
"I’m ready for some abuse. Just gonna spit it out!! Pinehurst is such a cool area with great courses. #2 ain’t one of them. Most overrated course in the world!! Lemme have it!! But it’s true."
'Calc' as he's often known later called the course "awful" and revealed why he thinks it's overrated. "Greens. No OB. No water and almost impossible to hit a tree. And pot luck if u miss fairways," he said.
The greens at Pinehurst are somewhat controversial, as they're all in the style of upturned saucers with devilish run-offs. They're the main protection of the course and the key reason why scoring is so high at the US Opens it hosts.
He did praise the area, though, revealing that his favorite courses to play when in the region are "Pine Needles. Mid Pines. Southern Pines. CCNC [the Country Club of North Carolina]."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While Calcaecchia is entitled to his opinion, Golf Magazine rank the resort's world famous No.2 course as the 21st best golf course in the world, while the USGA have set up its 'second home' at the venue.
Pinehurst is one of the USGA's new Anchor Sites, meaning the organization can set up more of a base there and the US Open will return on a more frequent basis.
The resort will host the US Open again in just five years' time and then every six years in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
The Two Amateurs Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The US Open
World No.1 amateur Gordon Sargent averaged a huge 346.9 yards in the opening round of the 2024 US Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How All 12 LIV Golfers Got On In Round One Of The 2024 US Open
Bryson DeChambeau once again leads the LIV charge at a Major thanks to a three-under 67 at Pinehurst
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Two Amateurs Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The US Open
World No.1 amateur Gordon Sargent averaged a huge 346.9 yards in the opening round of the 2024 US Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How All 12 LIV Golfers Got On In Round One Of The 2024 US Open
Bryson DeChambeau once again leads the LIV charge at a Major thanks to a three-under 67 at Pinehurst
By Elliott Heath Published
-
US Open 2024 Second Round Tee Times
Rory McIlroy is out early on Friday at the US Open while Tiger Woods plays in the afternoon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Bryson DeChambeau And Scottie Scheffler Were Able To Receive Favorable Drops At The US Open
The Major winning pair both used the rules to their advantage at Pinehurst, with both drops occurring within minutes of one another
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Brooks Koepka Insists He's 'Not Angry' After Declining 'Kinda Boring' US Open Media Duties
The five-time Major champion has cut a quiet figure this week at the US Open - and he explained why in an fascinating text exchange with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Amateur Star Neal Shipley Ready To Turn Pro Following US Open
Shipley secured a PGA Tour Americas card the week before the US Open, with yet another fine round setting up the amateur star nicely at Pinehurst
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Can Players Ground Their Club In The Wasteland At The US Open?
Pinehurst No.2 is littered with sand and shrubbery, but can players ground their club in it? Here, we take a look at the ruling for the 2024 US Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Revealed His First US Open Memory After Opening 66 And It Will Make You Feel Old
The Swede opened with a 66 at Pinehurst No.2 in what was his first ever US Open round
By Conor Keenan Published