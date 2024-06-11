As A Trainer Guy, These New Nike Special Edition Shoes Are Like A Dream!
I love golf trainers and the new Pegasus shoes from Nike might go straight into my regular rotation!
For those of you that don't know me, I am a certified golf trainer guy. I love the versatility to use a pair of golf sneakers anywhere - on the course, off it, in the bar, to the shops and so on and so forth. The best models are always comfortable, offer a more relaxed golf vibe, and most golf trainers these days offer performance that is very close to the best golf shoes in the game. Sure grip is compromised ever so slightly but in all other departments they deliver for me.
So you can imagine how excited I was to receive a pair of Nike Air Pegasus '89s, a shoe my colleague, Dan Parker, absolutely adored. However, these aren't just any version of that shoe, no, they are the 2024 US Open special editions and I can honestly say they are like a dream.
Nike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG Golf Shoes | Buy at Carl's GolfLand
Now $139.99
Stunning looks and incredible on/off course versatility is all packaged up in a comfortable and grippy golf shoe that will keep sneaker enthusiasts and golfers alike very happy indeed.
Read our full Nike Air Pegasus 89 Golf Shoe Review
I know what you are thinking, they definitely stand out right? Well, the design celebrates the 2024 US Open hosted at Pinehurst No.2 in a number of ways.
Called the "Accept & Embrace" collection, which also includes Rory McIlroy's Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, and Brooks Koepka's Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 shoes, all three feature in a 'white, midnight navy and Aquarius blue' colorway, with Nike continuing to use tones and aspects inspired by the venue course and the State it's being held in.
The light blue itself obviously links with the University of North Carolina, and we also see the number 2 on the heel of all three shoes, paying homage to the golf course. The words 'Accept' and 'Embrace' feature on the tongue labels, shoelace ends and insoles too.
The design may divide opinion, especially the grey suede elements, but I like them. If you are going to design a special edition shoe, it should stand out right?!
Then, from a performance perspective, I can see why Dan liked them so much. They are extremely comfortable thanks to soft underfoot cushioning and the Zoom Air unit in the heel, whilst the grip was solid too thanks to the multi-directional spikeless outsole. Additionally, they are waterproof despite my concerns over the suede!
All three of the special edition shoes rank amongst the best Nike golf shoes that money can buy, but the Pegasus 89's are my top pick because of the sneaker-like, casual design. That being said, if you like the look of the other shoes, we have also included a couple of links below for those too!
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes | Buy at Carl's GolfLand
Now $209.99
In every department, the Tour 3 was excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks - Nike has absolutely nailed it here.
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe | Buy at Carl's GolfLand
Now $189.99
The Next% 2 golf shoe is one of the best all-round golf shoes you'll find. The comfort and stability on offer out of the box is outstanding and the fresh, modern styling really catches our eye.
For more golf shoe buying advice, check out our guides on the best spikeless golf shoes, or best golf shoes for wide feet.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
- Sam TremlettE-commerce Editor
-
-
