As A Trainer Guy, These New Nike Special Edition Shoes Are Like A Dream!

For those of you that don't know me, I am a certified golf trainer guy. I love the versatility to use a pair of golf sneakers anywhere - on the course, off it, in the bar, to the shops and so on and so forth. The best models are always comfortable, offer a more relaxed golf vibe, and most golf trainers these days offer performance that is very close to the best golf shoes in the game. Sure grip is compromised ever so slightly but in all other departments they deliver for me.

So you can imagine how excited I was to receive a pair of Nike Air Pegasus '89s, a shoe my colleague, Dan Parker, absolutely adored. However, these aren't just any version of that shoe, no, they are the 2024 US Open special editions and I can honestly say they are like a dream.

I know what you are thinking, they definitely stand out right? Well, the design celebrates the 2024 US Open hosted at Pinehurst No.2 in a number of ways.

Called the "Accept & Embrace" collection, which also includes Rory McIlroy's Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, and Brooks Koepka's Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 shoes, all three feature in a 'white, midnight navy and Aquarius blue' colorway, with Nike continuing to use tones and aspects inspired by the venue course and the State it's being held in.

The light blue itself obviously links with the University of North Carolina, and we also see the number 2 on the heel of all three shoes, paying homage to the golf course. The words 'Accept' and 'Embrace' feature on the tongue labels, shoelace ends and insoles too.

The design may divide opinion, especially the grey suede elements, but I like them. If you are going to design a special edition shoe, it should stand out right?!

Then, from a performance perspective, I can see why Dan liked them so much. They are extremely comfortable thanks to soft underfoot cushioning and the Zoom Air unit in the heel, whilst the grip was solid too thanks to the multi-directional spikeless outsole. Additionally, they are waterproof despite my concerns over the suede!

All three of the special edition shoes rank amongst the best Nike golf shoes that money can buy, but the Pegasus 89's are my top pick because of the sneaker-like, casual design. That being said, if you like the look of the other shoes, we have also included a couple of links below for those too!

