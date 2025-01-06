7 Reasons Why Golfers Shouldn't Dread Winter Golf... Including Some You Wouldn't Expect
Golf is often not the most appealing sport during winter months, but there are good reasons why you should play for long-term success
I know many fair-weather golfers who proudly declare that they put their clubs away in September and don’t come back out again until April. Winter golf is not for them and I can understand their reasons when you have to battle the elements and wear so many clothes. Golf can feel like a sport to be endured rather than enjoyed.
Being realistic, if you live in the UK and want to get value from your annual membership, you need to embrace the elements and keep playing. So let me try and change your perspective on winter golf by taking a closer look at many of the common gripes.
Weather And Course Conditions
Yes it’s cold, wet and miserable, but that doesn’t mean your golf has to be. If there is only one weather element you are dealing with, you can prepare for it and still enjoy a great game of golf. Cold - wear extra thin layers. Raining - umbrella, extra towels and a rain glove. Slippy - wear golf shoes with soft spikes for more grip.
After a summer of golf enjoying bouncing and rolling drives, wet golf courses can be a shock to the system too. ‘Surely I hit the ball further than this?’ It’s a reality check, but it’s not all bad. If you had trouble getting your ball to land and stay on the green you are going to love winter golf, where you can now fly the ball at the flag without fear of a hard bounce.
Daylight Hours
I know many people struggle to find time to play golf during winter months due to the reduced hours of daylight, so golfers need to plan more strategically. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself to play all 18 holes. An hour playing a few holes and enjoying it is far more important than getting cold or getting caught up in slow weekend play. Look at when your course has quieter times, and if you can get out then, go for it!
Golfers Are Made In The Off-Season
Are you struggling with a persistent bad shot or having trouble with your swing? Now is the time to get some serious practice in and make changes. Many PGA professionals offer winter training programs or lesson packages. Have a lesson and set yourself some targets to work on over the winter.
I’ve seen golfers transform their swings through the cold months by incorporating one or two purposeful practice sessions during a week. To improve your game doesn’t mean hours of hitting balls, it’s all about making marginal gains that will compound to big improvements through the winter months.
Invest In Your Practice
If you are easily bored hitting balls, this is when you need to spice up your practice sessions by investing in some training aids. When it comes to golf training aids there is something to suit every budget, from a versatile set of Tour Sticks at just £10 or Scottie Scheffler‘s must have favourite, the Traderplus Grip Trainer from £5.76.
My favourites are the Superspeed Golf Training System to increase your clubhead speed, the Orange Whip for tempo, and if you want to get some practice in without leaving your own home, then a PuttOut Matt is definitely worth the investment, along with a practice net for the garden.
Fun Formats
No one is immune to the fact that golf feels a bit more fun in a T-shirt and the sun on your face which is why a good fun format can save the day and turn a winter round into a great day. Winter league matches keep things competitive along with other golf formats, such as Texas Scramble, Bingo Bango Bongo, 3 Club Challenges, Cross Country, and many more.
Winter provides an opportunity to try something different, mix up your rounds, play different types of shots with new people. Also, don’t forget those winter rules, how thankful we are for them. So always take the time to clean your ball and place it nicely to give yourself the best chance of a cracking shot!
Deals To Be Had
If you are not a member of a golf club, but thinking about joining one, or just want to play different courses, many clubs offer great green fee deals and winter month membership schemes. That way you will be able to experience different courses at a fraction of the usual price. Playing a wide variety of courses is a fantastic way to enjoy different types of golf and it’s great way to level up your skills.
A Great Time To Start
If you’ve only dabbled in golf or never picked up a club in your life, winter is a golden opportunity to get started. My three-week ‘Get into Golf’ program at Winchester Golf Academy has seen over 100 women get started throughout the winter months at the driving range, to be ready to hit the course in spring. So much of learning golf involves being prepared to put the groundwork in on the basics, and more often than not, being able to consistently strike the ball with a range of clubs, and understanding each club’s purpose.
Going on a golf course for the first time can feel like diving in the deep end of a swimming pool, or to be more dramatic, the sea! Depending on their temperament, all too often I’ve seen people put off by trying to play on a course before they are ready. If you’re not made of tough stuff, it’s enough to dampen anyone’s enthusiasm for the game. So, if you or a loved one is thinking of starting, now is the time.
If I haven’t convinced you by now to give winter golf a go, you should probably check out our guide to the best winter sun golf breaks. For those that are going to brave it, grab those woolly hats, waterproofs, embrace the elements, and the fun and chaos winter golf promises.
Emma has worked in the golf industry for more than 20 years. After a successful amateur career, she decided to pursue her true golfing passion of coaching and became a qualified PGA Professional in 2009. In 2015, alongside her husband Gary, who is also a PGA Professional, they set up and now run Winchester Golf Academy, a bespoke 24 bay practice facility offering not only all the latest technology but a highly regarded bistro. Emma is happy coaching all golfing abilities but particularly enjoys getting people into the game and developing programs to help women and juniors start and improve. Her 2022 Get into Golf program saw more than 60 women take up the game.
Emma is a member of TaylorMade’s Women’s Advisory Board, which works to shape the product offering and marketing strategy with the goal of making it the number one brand in golf for women. When not changing lives one swing tweak at a time Emma can be found enjoying life raising her three daughters and when time allows in the gym.
-
-
