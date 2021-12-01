5 Of The Best UK&I Top 100 Winter Green Fee Deals

Green fees at the UK’s top golf courses continue to increase, looking likely to set new records in Summer 2022. Many of the most popular golf courses are already booked up from April to October.

However, almost all these courses offer great discounts in the winter months. On average the top 100 clubs in the country are offering a 45% discount on their summer fees this winter. You can see the full breakdown here.

But for now, here are five of the very best deals this winter:

Muirfield

Muirfield is incredibly expensive in the summer (£310 next year!!), with tee times all gone for 2022 already. But if you really want to play this great course, the winter green fee of £110 is well worth considering. There are no winter greens or mats to worry about – just pure links golf. I think Muirfield is more enjoyable in the winter than in the summer - the rough is far easier to deal with! It’s still pricey, but such a treat.

Book: bookings@muirfield.org.uk/01620 842 123 Ext 2

Royal County Down

This is Golf Monthly’s number one course in the UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses rankings and it is one of the hardest tee times to get. However, the winter green fee is just fantastic. You can play for £90 which is a whopping 68% discount. I played here on this deal last week and the course was in great condition. Expect to see some of the tees moved up a bit but the greens were rolling wonderfully.

Book: golf@royalcountydown.org/+44 (0) 28 4372 3314

Royal St David’s

If you are looking for a good value winter golf trip then head to Wales. Some of the winter green fees are amazing - Royal St David’s (£45), Pennard, (£45), Aberdovey (£40), Southerdown (£40). You won’t find any winter greens or tees at St David’s and the views across to a wintry Snowdon are a sight to behold.

Book: royalstdavids.co.uk/greenfees

Silloth on Solway

When it comes to the really good winter green fees, the more remote you go the better value you will find. Silloth on Solway is a great case in point. It’s a bargain in the summer but this winter you can play 18 holes on this gem of a course for a mere £35. If you’re driving up the M6 to visit your Scottish relatives this Christmas, you should really consider stopping off at Silloth. You’ll be rewarded with one of the most authentic links courses that, thanks to excellent drainage, runs well the whole year round.

Book: 016973 31304

Swinley Forest

For years Swinley Forest Golf Club was one of the very hardest tee times to get in Britain. Times have changed though and, while they may not be quite onto online bookings, an email is met with a warm response. During the winter it’s £90 for a round. They are carrying out some work in January and February but you will only find one temporary green in play at any time. While I generally stick to links golf in the winter, Swinley is well worth making an exception for.

Book: office@swinleyfgc.co.uk/01344 620197

