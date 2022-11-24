7 Gadgets Women Golfers Should Have

Without generalizing massively, golf is different for women in many ways. There are some incredible gadgets out there that can make golf far more enjoyable for any player. Anything to make the game easier, less challenging and more practical will always catch my attention. Through my years of coaching women, I’ve fallen in love with many bits of kit, but these are some of my game changing favorites.

The Orange Whip is my all-time favorite training aid. You simply need to swing this back and through and it will guide your golf down a brighter path. Available in different lengths, the midsize is aimed at golfers with a slower swing speed. The weighted end and whippy shaft really accentuates the follow through, which is an element many women struggle with. The whip encourages a more athletic posture from the off, then as momentum is gathered, the weight transfer is ignited and greater clubhead speed just happens where you need it. You don’t need to think too technically with this, it’s just repetition.

Having decent kit means you really can play in all conditions. These gloves from FootJoy are a total game changer when it comes to wet golf. They are breathable, thanks to the QuikDry knit, and the Autosuede palms actually get tackier the wetter they get. No more clubs being flung down the fairway. This is a huge advantage and perfect for any all-weather golfer. I love the white pair as so often these pairs of gloves only come in black. The white is ultra-stylish and will help you gain a big advantage when conditions deteriorate.

Taking your game to the course from the range is tough. This incredible bit of kit is an investment but will teach you your yardages. Most importantly, the distances you carry your clubs and those half and three-quarter shots. It connects to the Garmin App on your phone and you can immediately see your results. You’ll really start shooting lower with this knowledge under your belt. If you want to make practice fun then the app comes with 42,000 worldwide courses, so you can literally play a round in the range or at home in your living room! It’s waterproof, is voice activated, has an impressive 10hr battery life and comes in a very smart case.

There is literally nothing worse on the golf course than not being able to feel your fingers. These are a total game changer for me. I actually use them alongside the FootJoy Winter Gloves so my hands stay warm the entire time on the golf course. You charge these via a USB port available on Motocaddy trolleys and other brands that host this facility. You can also use them with a normal USB power bank if you don’t own a Motocaddy trolley. These make a round in minus conditions or with an icy breeze so much more inviting. There are even three heat settings so just a hint of warmth or a furnace is available!

This bag scares some of the women I teach, but it doesn’t have to be packed with loads of old towels. Fill it more delicately and you can still get the same results without feeling like your wrists are giving way. I often use these like medicine balls, to throw into the boot of my car as a warm-up drill. This encourages women to use less arm dominant moves to hit shots and more of a powerful drive with their bodies. The Smash Bag can also be smashed but with smaller swings, so as to make solid contact without jarring wrists. This bit of kit really helps to improve your impact position and it will get your bigger muscles working to up your yardage.

This PuttOut Pro Mat is a favorite of mine. Using a putting mat at home enhances confidence with the stroke and shorter putts and it can also be a great way to switch off and grab some headspace. Combine with PuttOut Pro Putting Gates and you can have hours of fun with the family or indeed quietly on your own. It’s even available in four color choices to match your décor.

We’ve all been to golf courses where you can’t locate the shoe cleaner, or indeed there isn’t one. So, this is a staple product in the boot of my car. It gets all the muck out of your shoes fast and saves the job when you get home. An absolute must for a winter golfer, and I’ve even recommended this on icy days when the ice cubes build up on your shoes. The pick axe element of the Boot Buddy is ideal for hacking ice off. It is also a brilliant tool for cleaning your trolley and indeed clubs.

There is literally a minefield of products to improve your game out there. This is only a small selection but there’s definitely something for everyone on here. You never know what Santa might bring you.