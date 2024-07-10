10 Items That Will Save Your Body And Your Golf Score This Summer

It’s true that to play decent golf all summer it does become a bit of a stamina race. If you’re in great health then fantastic, but the moment an injury or an allergic reaction hits, your consistent run can come a cropper.

Here are my 10 items that could just save you both physically and in a golfing sense this summer.

FREETO Golfer's/Tennis Elbow Support Strap

(Image credit: Amazon)

If your elbow has truly flared up and is causing issues, then this strap will save the day. While rest can help calm inflammation, you do need to be doing exercises to help repair. A strap will help in the meantime and also following treatment to ensure no further damage is done. The pad applies pressure on the muscles that adjoin to your elbow. Taking pressure off and to avoid further injury, it’s important to get the fit right and that fit should be snug but not cutting off circulation.

Bionic Golf Gloves

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you suffer from arthritis you’ll need to grab yourself a pair (yes a pair) of these Bionic golf gloves. They are designed by a leading orthopaedic hand specialist. These gloves improve grip strength without having to squeeze the club. This reduces hand fatigue. Problems with your hands can totally hamper your strike and your feel around the greens, and as someone who has mild arthritis I know all about this. These gloves are quite literally a lifesaver as well as a score saver.

TheraGun mini

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

This is a saviour both during and after a round. If you suffer from golfer's elbow, this can alleviate the pain early on in your round - though in all honesty, a break from golf is ideal - this will extend an important match. It works wonders on tense shoulders and hands also with settings to help with knee, hand and back pain. Like a sports masseuse in your golf bag.

Eze Glide Push Trolley

(Image credit: Future)

Let’s face it, when you want to save energy, adding wheels into your kit is a wise move. An electric trolley can often be a heftier lift from the car. I’m a massive fan of the Eze Glide push trolley as it literally does what it says on the tin. It glides and is so easy to assemble and pack away. Save your shoulders and get yourself a lightweight trolley. You’ll have more left in the tank to send that ball soaring over the closing holes. If your body is slightly achy carrying will be a no no.

Cooling Towel

(Image credit: Amazon)

When it gets hot and sticky, a towel that becomes colder as it’s wet, will really help you to keep your cool! These are an essential life kit for me. I used one when I had each of my three babies and it helped tremendously during labour. Whilst golf isn’t quite on the same effort level as having a child, you will find yourself working up a sweat. If you get sore joints, this is a great temporary relief during play, applied to a knee as a cold compress or wrapped around a sore elbow, you’ll experience a soothing break from the pain. Meaning you can play golf freely.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Orange Whip Swing Trainer

(Image credit: Golf Monthly Tom Miles)

I know I bang on about this, but I honestly couldn’t play golf without using it first. I even flung it about before teeing off playing FlingGolf a few weekends ago. It warms up all your golfing muscles and stretches you out ready for that first tee shot. So often we feel we don’t get going or can’t feel our swings until about the 5th hole. This gets you firing on all cylinders straight out of the blocks and it reminds you that this is a golf swing and not a hit. The risk of injuring your muscles is massively reduced when you’ve warmed them up with this.

Hayfever Heroes

(Image credit: Amazon)

Golfers who suffer with hayfever often feel they’re at a huge disadvantage when the pollen count soars. Getting relief that doesn’t make you drowsy and affect your focus is hard. A decent tablet will work wonders, also a spray for your eyes to moisten them when they get irritated and itchy.

Super Cushioned Shoes

(Image credit: Alison Root)

If you suffer from any kind of aches or condition in your feet, you’ll know how important finding the right footwear is. Some golfers suffer with plantar fasciitis and it is a game killer when it comes to summer golf. Even if this condition isn’t on your radar, hard baked fairways can be tough on your feet. A pair of shoes with Ortholite insoles like FootJoy's Pro/SLX will help to save the day, cushioning achy feet and preventing further damage.

Sunglasses

(Image credit: Tifosi)

Protecting your eyes from the suns harmful rays is vital. Squinting makes eyes dry as you blink less, so get a pair of wraparounds at the ready like Tifosi Veloce Interchangeable sunglasses. If your eyes get tired, you will also tire and this will effect your performance. Green as a colour can overwhelmed your eyes out on the course. Some of the best golf sunglasses will pick out the contours on a green. You’ll start really seeing the course and adjusting course management to complement your performance. Decent glasses will help stretch out your performance and limit a blow up in score toward the end of a round.

Be Sun Safe

(Image credit: Amazon)

Please please don’t forget to apply sunscreen before and during your round. This is obvious right but would you believe over 40% of golfers do not wear sunscreen yet over 40% also suffer from skin cancer. If you want to avoid chemical sunscreens with harmful ingredients, then Thinksport Sunscreen SPF 50+ is worth considering. It's easy to apply and keeps your skin safe from premature aging. So slip slop slap and get protected. You might also want to check out these best sunscreens for golf.

Some of these items may seem obvious but often are overlooked. Get your golf bag kitted out like some sort of Swiss Army knife with these lifesavers and you'll save your score too!