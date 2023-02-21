DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on the Honda Classic, LIV Golf Mayakoba
Claim the DraftKings promo code now, and you will bet $5, win $150 on your favorite PGA or LIV Tour player this week!
So whether you are just looking to boost one of the favorites to 30-1 this week, or you just want to receive a $150 bonus on top of your winnings then this welcome offer is for you.
How To Claim a $150 Moneyline Bonus for This Week's Golf
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to claim this bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite Honda Classic or LIV Golf Mayakoba Outright
5) Get paid a $150 bonus on top of your winnings, if your first Golf Outright hits this week!
Boost Sungjae Im or Shane Lowry to +3000 With the DraftKings Promo Code
After back-to-back weeks of elevated events, we have to come crashing back down to reality, realizing that not all PGA Tour fields can be created equal.
PGA National is a great course, one that deserves a stronger field, but with its spot in the schedule, it will always suffer. That leaves Sungjae Im as the +1000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook this week, with Shane Lowry behind him at +1600.
That should tell you what you need to know about the field this week, but the good news is, you can boost either of these top-grade players to +3000 to win the Honda Classic, thanks to the DraftKings promo code!
Bet $5 on either Im or Lowry outright this week, and if your chosen pick wins on Sunday, you will receive a $150 bonus on top of your initial profit, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.
You can also apply this to any other outright this week, as you lock in an extra $150 in winnings if your first $5 PGA Tour outright wins.
Honda Classic: Outright Favorites This Week on DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the favorites for this week's Honda Classic on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Remember, you can boost your winnings on any of the golfers below by $150 when you claim the DraftKings promo code, and bet $5 on your favorite outright. Then if your pick wins on Sunday, you win bigger too!
- Sungjae Im +1000
- Shane Lowry +1600
- Denny McCarthy +2500
- Chris Kirk +2500
- Billy Horschel +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Aaron Wise +2500
Boost Your LIV Tour Winnings by $150 With the DraftKings Promo Code
The LIV Tour returns this week, kicking off their 2023 season in Mexico, with the LIV Golf Mayakoba event. Some of the former PGA Tour players in this field will know this course well, as it was a long-term host on the PGA Tour, dating back to 2007.
With this DraftKings promo code, you can now boost any player in the field this week to 30-1, as you lock in a $150 bonus on top of your initial winnings.
Dustin Johnson (+800), Joaquin Niemann (+800), and, Cameron Smith (+1000) have been installed as the early favorites this week. Boost any one of these favorites to +3000 now, and win a $150 bonus if they are victorious Sunday, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.
What are you waiting for? Boost your LIV Golf Mayakoba winnings by $150 now, with the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.
LIV Golf Mayakoba: Odds on This Week's Favorites
- Dustin Johnson +800
- Joaquin Niemann +800
- Cameron Smith +1000
- Abraham Ancer +1100
